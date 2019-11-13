TshisaLIVE

J'Something shuts his Pretoria restaurant, promises bigger things

'The time has come for us to expand this experience'

13 November 2019 - 14:33 By Masego Seemela
J'Something has promised fans that his latest venture will be bigger and better.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / John Liebenberg

Musician and businessman J'Something has closed his Pretoria restaurant, Something's Cooking by J - but only because he wants to give another city the opportunity to enjoy what he has to offer.

In a three-part post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the Mi Casa frontman confirmed  that he had decided to close the restaurant, which is based at Times Square Casino. 

“Dearest Pretoria Fam. We have closed the doors to Something's Cooking by J at Times Square Casino. The time has come for us to expand this experience and to give another big city the opportunity to share their talents and share in a home with me,” he said.

J then took time to reflect on the good times he had at his restaurant and how grateful he was to all those who came.

“Wow. What an incredible time. The highlights we have from Open Mic, the incredible magic that came out of All-Star Nights! Wow. We could not be more grateful for the vibe you brought us.

“The incredible talent that exists, which I got to share a stage with, in Pretoria. All of SA should know, this city is not playing.”

J also reassured his Pretoria fans that all is not lost, hinting that his new joint wouldn't be so far from home.

“Big, big, big things are coming and we are excited to take what you taught us and give it to you again but better.”

