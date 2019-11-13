J'Something shuts his Pretoria restaurant, promises bigger things
'The time has come for us to expand this experience'
Musician and businessman J'Something has closed his Pretoria restaurant, Something's Cooking by J - but only because he wants to give another city the opportunity to enjoy what he has to offer.
In a three-part post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the Mi Casa frontman confirmed that he had decided to close the restaurant, which is based at Times Square Casino.
“Dearest Pretoria Fam. We have closed the doors to Something's Cooking by J at Times Square Casino. The time has come for us to expand this experience and to give another big city the opportunity to share their talents and share in a home with me,” he said.
J then took time to reflect on the good times he had at his restaurant and how grateful he was to all those who came.
“Wow. What an incredible time. The highlights we have from Open Mic, the incredible magic that came out of All-Star Nights! Wow. We could not be more grateful for the vibe you brought us.
“The incredible talent that exists, which I got to share a stage with, in Pretoria. All of SA should know, this city is not playing.”
J also reassured his Pretoria fans that all is not lost, hinting that his new joint wouldn't be so far from home.
“Big, big, big things are coming and we are excited to take what you taught us and give it to you again but better.”
View this post on Instagram
2. Dearest Pretoria Fam Wow... what an incredible time... the highlights we have from Open Mic, the incredible magic that came out of All Star Nights! Wow. We could not be more grateful for the vibe you brought us. The incredible talent that exists, which I got to share a stage with, in Pretoria... 🤯🔥 all of S.A. should know, this city is not playing. And to the countless people who shared meals at our restaurant: thank you thank you thank you! We are going to keep SHARING... we'll let you know where soonest. #share #share #share
View this post on Instagram
3. Dearest Pretoria Fam We have laughed, sung, danced and eaten countless chicken wings with you!! We can never forget where it all started and the incredible people of Pretori. We know we will see you soon in our new joint which wont be very far from home. BIG BIG BIG things are coming and we are excited to take what you taught us and give it to you again but BETTER. WE LOVE YOU ALWAYS, PTA. XOXO #share #share #share