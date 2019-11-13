J'Something shuts his Pretoria restaurant, promises bigger things

Musician and businessman J'Something has closed his Pretoria restaurant, Something's Cooking by J - but only because he wants to give another city the opportunity to enjoy what he has to offer.

In a three-part post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the Mi Casa frontman confirmed that he had decided to close the restaurant, which is based at Times Square Casino.

“Dearest Pretoria Fam. We have closed the doors to Something's Cooking by J at Times Square Casino. The time has come for us to expand this experience and to give another big city the opportunity to share their talents and share in a home with me,” he said.