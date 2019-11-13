Pearl Thusi has no bad vibes towards Bonnie Mbuli

The Queen Sono star found herself in the middle of a twar with Bonnie earlier this year over colourism. Since then, Pearl has kept a low profile on the Twitter streets.

“Unless I'm extremely passionate about the topic, for example, the conversation about actors being underpaid, then I can't be like, no, I'm not getting involved.

“But I feel like I'm not the type of person who is able to lay down what they think or feel about a certain situation in 140 characters, and to people that have already made up their minds about me or the situation, or people who aren't ready or willing to listen.”

She said there was a lot of power in using your voice and work to speak for you.