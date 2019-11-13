Pearl Thusi has no bad vibes towards Bonnie Mbuli
Actress Pearl Thusi habours no bad feelings towards TV personality Bonnie Mbuli after the heated exchange they had on social media a few months ago.
The Queen Sono star found herself in the middle of a twar with Bonnie earlier this year over colourism. Since then, Pearl has kept a low profile on the Twitter streets.
“Unless I'm extremely passionate about the topic, for example, the conversation about actors being underpaid, then I can't be like, no, I'm not getting involved.
“But I feel like I'm not the type of person who is able to lay down what they think or feel about a certain situation in 140 characters, and to people that have already made up their minds about me or the situation, or people who aren't ready or willing to listen.”
She said there was a lot of power in using your voice and work to speak for you.
While it was unfortunate they exchanged words, Pearl habours no bad feelings towards Bonnie.
“At this stage, I hardly really think about her, but Bonnie is someone's mother, she's probably someone's girlfriend, someone's sister, aunt, and no matter what I habour or feel towards her, I may have to think about those people and the fact that she matters to someone out there.
“For me, that's the spirit of sisterhood ... sisters should always get along, and for me, I think she will always be my bigger sister, no matter how she feels about me. I can only control how I feel about her.
“Bonnie is an incredibly talented woman. She's beautiful and us disagreeing doesn't mean I should hate her. Me being hurt by her doesn't mean I should hate her ... I'm bigger than that.”