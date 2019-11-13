TshisaLIVE

Qwabe twins won’t be at 'Idols SA' finale

'This is a decision that was taken by the family and their fans that they should not go to the finale'

13 November 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela and Patience Bambalele
Viggy and Virginia Qwabe won't be attending the 'Idols SA' season finale.
Image: DJ Tira's Instagram

Viggy and Virginia Qwabe have turned down an invite to be part of the Idols SA finale on Sunday night. 

The twins have decided not to join other axed contestants of the singing competition at the closing show that will take place at Carnival City in the East Rand.

According to Sowetan, the twins' father and spokesperson Laurence Qwabe said the decision not to participate in the finale was taken by the family and fans.

He didn't want to reveal the reasons behind the decision but confirmed that they were not going.

“This is a decision that was taken by the family and their fans that they should not go to the finale.”

The HOD PR and publicity of M-Net's local entertainment channels, Philly Kubheka, confirmed that the Qwabe twins would not be there. “Yes, I can confirm Viggy and Virginia are not going to be part of the finale.”

Three weeks ago, Viggy shocked fans when she announced her exit from the singing competition, hours after her twin sister, Virginia, was eliminated.

Viggy and Virginia were firm fan favourites from the start of season 15, but also faced their fair share of cyberbullying.

Shortly after Viggy's announcement of her departure from the show, social media was filled with speculation that there was more to her withdrawal than met the eye.

The rumour mill went into overdrive, with claims that the twins could have been bullied.

Kubheka said Mzansi Magic didn't condone or tolerate bullying.

“Viggy withdrew from the competition on her own accord and her decision is fully supported by her family and the channel.”

