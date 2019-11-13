Sjava returns to the small screen in 'Isibaya' and fans are stoked

Afro-soul singer Sjava will be gracing television screens again, as he makes a return to acting by joining the cast of Isibaya.

Sjava is set to play a musician and plans to include his musical genius for fans to enjoy.

The muso previously starred in several local drama series and a few films, including uGugu no Andile.

According to Isolezwe, his role will centre on communicating and teaching music, as the storyline includes a singing competition.

The publication stated that the character, Mandla Ndlovu, played by Bongani Gumede, will be organising the music competition, which will take place at eBhubhesini. This is where Sjava’s character will come in.

Word is Sjava will be making his debut soon, as he has already started filming.