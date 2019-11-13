TshisaLIVE

Sjava returns to the small screen in 'Isibaya' and fans are stoked

13 November 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Sjava is taking up acting ... again!
Image: Oupa Bopape

Afro-soul singer Sjava will be gracing television screens again, as he makes a return to acting by joining the cast of Isibaya

Sjava is set to play a musician and plans to include his musical genius for fans to enjoy. 

The muso previously starred in several local drama series and a few films, including uGugu no Andile.

According to Isolezwe, his role will centre on communicating and teaching music, as the storyline includes a singing competition.

The publication stated that the character, Mandla Ndlovu, played by Bongani Gumede, will be organising the music competition, which will take place at eBhubhesini. This is where Sjava’s character will come in.

Word is Sjava will be making his debut soon, as he has already started filming. 

His character will also be tasked with raising awareness of abuse against women and children.

Meanwhile, off-screen, Sjava's love life has been dominating headlines.

Last month, he sent the internet into meltdown when his wife was introduced to fans at his one-man show, A Night with Sjava, in Pretoria. 

This got tongues wagging, as Sjava was romantically linked to songstress Lady Zamar. In the wake of the debacle, Lady Zamar penned a lengthy Twitter thread, in which she detailed her pain and made allegations of abuse. 

Sjava broke his silence on November 1. He took to social media to say: “I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse and assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar) on 29 October 2019 and the media articles based on those allegations. On the advice of my legal advisers, I am pursuing the matter through formal legal channels.” 

Here are some of the reactions to Sjava's role on Isibaya:

