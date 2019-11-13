WATCH | LOL! Carpo wants Sharayray on Cassper's #FillUpRoyalBafokeng line-up

Rapper Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpRoyalBafokeng concert is around the corner and everyone wants in. But who has what it takes?

An hilarious video of MC Carpo practising his skills for the show was shared by fellow rapper Khuli Chana on Twitter.

Carpo is seen rehearsing how he would address crowds to promote the gig. In the background, Cassper can be heard commanding him to “say it with your chest!".