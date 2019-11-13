TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Carpo wants Sharayray on Cassper's #FillUpRoyalBafokeng line-up

13 November 2019 - 15:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Rapper Cassper Nyovest will soon fill up Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest will soon fill up Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpRoyalBafokeng concert is around the corner and everyone wants in. But who has what it takes?

An hilarious video of MC Carpo practising his skills for the show was shared by fellow rapper Khuli Chana on Twitter.

Carpo is seen rehearsing how he would address crowds to promote the gig. In the background, Cassper can be heard commanding him to “say it with your chest!".

After the MC's second attempt, Cass can be heard saying, “no, you're off today”.

Regardless of messing up a few times, Carpo is clearly not one to give up — two videos of his alter ego Sharayray taking her shot for a spot on the line-up are also making the rounds on Twitter.

In one, Sharayray is in a studio with a producer, cooking up a hit that is meant to convince Cassper she is it.

In the other, Sharayray is writing a letter to Cassper, but realises she needs Innocent to “water her garden” too.

LOL.

The event takes place on December 15.

Cassper Nyovest shares some advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

Rapper Cassper Nyovest shares some advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper is looking for talent to open his Fill Up gig — here’s who's impressing so far

Cassper Nyovest has announced that he is looking for young talent to join him on stage at #FillUpBafokeng.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

New feud? AKA and Cassper stans go to war over 'beef' shade

Fans are convinced that Mufasa was subbing the Supa Mega.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | John Cena refuses to take legal action against Sho Madjozi over song TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Mampintsha addresses rumours about his huge weight-loss TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'It's been a very rough year': Enhle Mbali confirms Black Coffee divorce TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo: The most hurtful thing is being called a 'killer' TshisaLIVE
  5. Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee’s divorce: A timeline TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
Malema on Mugabe: 5 takeaways from Juju's address
X