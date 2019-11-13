WATCH | LOL! Carpo wants Sharayray on Cassper's #FillUpRoyalBafokeng line-up
Rapper Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpRoyalBafokeng concert is around the corner and everyone wants in. But who has what it takes?
An hilarious video of MC Carpo practising his skills for the show was shared by fellow rapper Khuli Chana on Twitter.
Carpo is seen rehearsing how he would address crowds to promote the gig. In the background, Cassper can be heard commanding him to “say it with your chest!".
This cracked me up😂😂😂😂 hard!!! Say it with your chest😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wuizLmSHCP— #ICHU (@KhuliChana) November 12, 2019
After the MC's second attempt, Cass can be heard saying, “no, you're off today”.
Regardless of messing up a few times, Carpo is clearly not one to give up — two videos of his alter ego Sharayray taking her shot for a spot on the line-up are also making the rounds on Twitter.
In one, Sharayray is in a studio with a producer, cooking up a hit that is meant to convince Cassper she is it.
Hey guys pls help this stupid girl sharayray my artist to perform at #FillUpRoyalBafokeng pls retweet till @casspernyovest sees it ...#filluproyalbafokeng help guys...your retweet will mean everything pic.twitter.com/L9Kter7z6Y— carpomore (@Carpo_mr_) November 12, 2019
In the other, Sharayray is writing a letter to Cassper, but realises she needs Innocent to “water her garden” too.
LOL.
The event takes place on December 15.
Can we please get a .@Carpo_mr_ movie ? #FillUpRoyalBafokeng pic.twitter.com/53iOzvvmDw— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) November 13, 2019