Zandi Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa murder: 'I wonder if they just want to see the Khumalos arrested'

Singer Zandi Khumalo has responded to recent reports, which claimed Senzo Meyiwa was allegedly shot while trying to intervene in a fight between herself and ex-boyfriend Longwe Twala.

Senzo was shot at Kelly Khumalo and Zandi's mother's home in Vosloorus in 2014 in an alleged botched robbery. However, five years later, no-one has been brought to book.

Kelly, Zandi, Senzo and Longwe were apparently among several people in the house at the time of the shooting.

The case was thrown back into the spotlight after Sunday Independent reported that Senzo was allegedly “mistakenly shot” while trying to intervene in a fight between Zandi and Longwe, and that the botched robbery was apparently part of a cover-up story.

Zandi denied the claims made in a lengthy social media statement on Tuesday evening.

“On the allegations that he was shot while trying to intervene in a fight between me and my then boyfriend Longwe Twala. I categorically deny that.

“I don't write this because I feel I owe those who have crucified us any answers. I wrote this because I feel that my name can't be continued to be dragged through the mud and I keep quiet like I have something to hide.”