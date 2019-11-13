Zandi Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa murder: 'I wonder if they just want to see the Khumalos arrested'
Singer Zandi Khumalo has responded to recent reports, which claimed Senzo Meyiwa was allegedly shot while trying to intervene in a fight between herself and ex-boyfriend Longwe Twala.
Senzo was shot at Kelly Khumalo and Zandi's mother's home in Vosloorus in 2014 in an alleged botched robbery. However, five years later, no-one has been brought to book.
Kelly, Zandi, Senzo and Longwe were apparently among several people in the house at the time of the shooting.
The case was thrown back into the spotlight after Sunday Independent reported that Senzo was allegedly “mistakenly shot” while trying to intervene in a fight between Zandi and Longwe, and that the botched robbery was apparently part of a cover-up story.
Zandi denied the claims made in a lengthy social media statement on Tuesday evening.
“On the allegations that he was shot while trying to intervene in a fight between me and my then boyfriend Longwe Twala. I categorically deny that.
“I don't write this because I feel I owe those who have crucified us any answers. I wrote this because I feel that my name can't be continued to be dragged through the mud and I keep quiet like I have something to hide.”
Zandi said it was sad that she and her sister, Kelly, had to defend themselves from those “hell-bent on the theory that we are guilty”.
“I wonder if Senzo's family and the society that says we are guilty really want justice to prevail or they just want to see the Khumalos arrested,” she added.
The star said she had given statements to police and undergone a lie-detector test. Zandi added that if police had evidence to prove her guilty, they should arrest her.
She also slammed Senzo's family for the way they had allegedly treated her family and said she “owes them nothing”.
“They must never feel entitled to anything else in my life. I understand and feel the pain they are going through but that does not give them the right to abuse us, their anger and abuse is misdirected and this sense of over entitlement they have developed towards my family needs to stop.”
Zandi's statement comes hot on the heels of an interview Kelly had on eNCA on Tuesday.
“I have spoken about the Senzo Meyiwa issue so many times, but people have decided they want me guilty. They have decided, so why defend myself? They must believe what they want to believe.”
Read her full statement below.
View this post on Instagram
1/2 Tuesday 12 November Zandile Khumalo Statement on the "New developments" on the Senzo Meyiwa murder. For immediate release: Johannesburg, South Africa : It is very sad and hurtful that after so many years after Senzo Meyiwa's death we still have to defend ourselves from people who are hell bent on the theory that we are guilty. It really makes one wonder if Senzo's family and the society that says we are guilty really want justice to prevail or they just want to see the Khumalos arrested,I often think to myself that because nothing stays hidden forever if some day the person that killed Senzo gets arrested and it turns out not to be one of the people in the house as it will....will the family and those who have crucified us be satisfied or they will continue spewing untruths. On the allegations that he was shot while trying to intervene on a fight between me and my then boyfriend Longwe Twala, I categorically deny that. I don't write this because I feel I owe those who have crucified us any answers, I write this because I feel that my name can't be continued to be dragged through the mud and I keep quiet like I have something to hide. I have given police my statement, I have availed myself time and time again for interviews when the police need me, I agreed to take a lie detector test last year.....i took it without fear because I have nothing to hide. Different police have been on and off this case and all of them can't find anything that says we are guilty but unqualified people on social media think they know better. I sometimes worry about all the conspiracy theories that people make, I worry if the police will ever find these killers because people keep on messing with their investigations by introducing new theories every time. If the police have proof that I am guilty they must arrest me by all means but I will not be bullied into admitting to something that I don't know. As for the Afri Forum also now partaking on the investigations, I would like to also avail myself to them whenever they need me. Police have my Fourways address and my contact numbers should they need my KZN address. I am willing to help them so this can be resolved and everyone
View this post on Instagram
gets closure and move on. What I want Senzo's family and the society to know is that after the truth that I have told the police and the sympathy that I feel for them as they lost a hero, a son, a brother and a father after the hurt that I still feel for his passing plus the way that they treated my family since the incident I owe them nothing, They must never feel entitled to anything else in my life. I understand and feel the pain they they are going through but that does not give them the right to abuse us, their anger and abuse is misdirected and this sense of over entitlement they have developed towards my family needs to stop. Zandile Khumalo