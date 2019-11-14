AKA wants Burna Boy to apologise: You say you're an African giant, prove it

With just more than a week to go until Burna Boy performs in SA, the Nigerian star has once again come under fire for comments he made about the country, and AKA is still waiting for that apology.

In a series of tweets in September, Burna Boy urged black foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attacks. In a now deleted tweet, he also told AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.

He promised to never set foot in SA again until the government “wakes the f*ck up and really performs a miracle”. However, a month later, he was announced as part of the Africans Unite line-up to “unify all Africans and speak out against femicide”. The event takes place in Pretoria on November 24.

As artists and event organisers, under the umbrella of Tshwane Entertainment Collective, this week slammed Burna Boy's inclusion on the line-up, AKA took to Twitter to ask him to apologise.

Burna Boy has yet to respond to the request.

The Fela in Versace star said SA took Burna Boy in “before he reached these levels” and challenged the Naija star to prove he is an “African giant” by apologising.

“Ek se ... Burna Boy. All we want is an apology. We know SA is not perfect, but we took you in as our own before you reached these levels. You say you are an AFRICAN GIANT, prove it,” he wrote.