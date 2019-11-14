TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Confusion still reigns over Lebo Mathosa biopic

14 November 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Bahumi Madisakwane largely impressed as Lebo Mathosa.
Image: Via Bahumi's Instagram

Actress Bahumi Madisakwane's appearance in the Lebo Mathosa biopic did not save viewers from confusion on Wednesday night.

The latest episode of Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story aired and again trended on social media.

Bahumi appeared as a young Lebo, to many positive reviews.

But fans were still confused by the series' timeline and why the story jumped between the adult and young version of Lebo.

Ntsiki Mazwai was among those who reacted, saying “a mediocre effort was made for such a hugely gifted star”. She added that producers “don't take themselves seriously”.

Penny Lebyane defended the show, saying:“There’s really nothing wrong with the production some of you what name tags on the cast, maybe dates of events based on what you read or think you know. Give the production a chance. Let the story unfold, shucks. Latshwenya yeses.”

Other users flooded social media with memes and messages.

