IN MEMES | Confusion still reigns over Lebo Mathosa biopic

Actress Bahumi Madisakwane's appearance in the Lebo Mathosa biopic did not save viewers from confusion on Wednesday night.

The latest episode of Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story aired and again trended on social media.

Bahumi appeared as a young Lebo, to many positive reviews.

But fans were still confused by the series' timeline and why the story jumped between the adult and young version of Lebo.

Ntsiki Mazwai was among those who reacted, saying “a mediocre effort was made for such a hugely gifted star”. She added that producers “don't take themselves seriously”.