IN MEMES | Confusion still reigns over Lebo Mathosa biopic
Actress Bahumi Madisakwane's appearance in the Lebo Mathosa biopic did not save viewers from confusion on Wednesday night.
The latest episode of Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story aired and again trended on social media.
Bahumi appeared as a young Lebo, to many positive reviews.
But fans were still confused by the series' timeline and why the story jumped between the adult and young version of Lebo.
Ntsiki Mazwai was among those who reacted, saying “a mediocre effort was made for such a hugely gifted star”. She added that producers “don't take themselves seriously”.
I'm sad that such a mediocre effort was made for such a hugely gifted star. Like wow. They don't take themselves seriously https://t.co/I1aeZIlxCU— #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) November 14, 2019
Penny Lebyane defended the show, saying:“There’s really nothing wrong with the production some of you what name tags on the cast, maybe dates of events based on what you read or think you know. Give the production a chance. Let the story unfold, shucks. Latshwenya yeses.”
There’s really nothing wrong with the production some of you what name tags on the cast🤷🏾♀️, maybe dates of events based on what u read or think u know... Give the production a chance jeses maan. Let the story unfold shucks....Latshwenya yeses.... #LeboMathosaBET— PennyLebyane💚Penny Lebyane (@PennyLebyane) November 13, 2019
Other users flooded social media with memes and messages.
Ohh my Gawd. M so confused. #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/5fjvRderUk— cindy tlangi (@TlangiCindy) November 13, 2019
Fang Bahumi cool time foo she is born for this #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/PSsRCCrY8s— B O I T U M E L O🍂 (@Melow11045490) November 13, 2019
OK let's talk about the cast. Bahumi for me is OK, KB is a bit old to play Lebo. They could have left Bahumi alone to play Lebo. Lebo died at only 29. Soo many things are wrong in this biopic. The only thing they got right is a role of the late Stylist Iko Mash. #LeboMathosaBET— #AFRICANDIAMOND💎 (@TebogoRamokgadi) November 13, 2019
What a mess... Confusion... Past, Present and Future all in one episode #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/uGR0my072v— Palesa (@Pale_Shongwe) November 13, 2019
Imagine a Beyonce Biopic that does not acknowledge Destiny's Child! #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/u6dAgvyXny— Ibhele ™ (@SifisoMbhele) November 13, 2019
I'm still confused. So I'll give it 2 more weeks, maybe then I'll get it coz now I don't #LeboMathosaBET— GontseKhumoTshegofatso (@khumo_gontse) November 13, 2019
#lebomathosabet I just feel like the story should have started with Bahumi as the young Lebo Mathosa then later KB, not this back and forth, back and forth. 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/yjB6gP9Nfh— Mafoko Mokwena (@MokwenaMafoko) November 13, 2019
Finally 🙌🙌🙌🙌 we see.Bahumi 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #LeboMathosa #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/BRYNMHYl46— Blue Kapok (@BK_Kapok) November 13, 2019