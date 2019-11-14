No fancy rides for Amapiano's Jobe, a Toyota Yaris will do

Amapiano star Jobe isn't using his hard-earned money to buy fancy rides, instead he just wants to realise his dream of driving a Toyota Yaris. This is according to musician, JR, who shared on Twitter the advice he gave to Jobe about getting some wheels.

His tweet read in part, “I remember having a convo with Jobe, told him to buy a car because he needs to go to meetings, studio, and so on said he must buy a 1 series, man said he wanted a Yaris. A YARIS?!”