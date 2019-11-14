No fancy rides for Amapiano's Jobe, a Toyota Yaris will do
Amapiano star Jobe isn't using his hard-earned money to buy fancy rides, instead he just wants to realise his dream of driving a Toyota Yaris. This is according to musician, JR, who shared on Twitter the advice he gave to Jobe about getting some wheels.
His tweet read in part, “I remember having a convo with Jobe, told him to buy a car because he needs to go to meetings, studio, and so on said he must buy a 1 series, man said he wanted a Yaris. A YARIS?!”
I rememeber having a convo with Jobe, told him to buy a car because he needs to go to meetings, Studio etc. said he must buy a 1 series.... man said he wanted a Yaris! A YARIS?! He’s boys say he’s wanted a Yaris for the longest time. Nearly cried. 😢🙏🏾— Jr (@JRafrika) November 13, 2019
Tweeps have taken note, with some saying the 1 series would have been high maintenance, whereas Jobe's wheels of choice will save him money.
See the reactions:
Gotta start with your 1st love so you can be satisfied and move forward 😒— SMK (@Mncedis91173885) November 13, 2019