No fancy rides for Amapiano's Jobe, a Toyota Yaris will do

14 November 2019 - 14:11 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Jobe is not about that flashy life.
Amapiano star Jobe isn't using his hard-earned money to buy fancy rides, instead he just wants to realise his dream of driving a Toyota Yaris. This is according to musician, JR, who shared on Twitter the advice he gave to Jobe about getting some wheels.

His tweet read in part, “I remember having a convo with Jobe, told him to buy a car because he needs to go to meetings, studio, and so on said he must buy a 1 series, man said he wanted a Yaris. A YARIS?!”

Tweeps have taken note, with some saying the 1 series would have been high maintenance, whereas Jobe's wheels of choice will save him money.

