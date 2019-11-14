Ntsiki Mazwai: I need to stop expecting slay queens to be intellectual

Singer and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has again got tongues wagging with her controversial comments. This time she's going after the “intellect” of slay queens.

Ntsiki sarcastically declared that it was time she stopped “expecting slay queens to be smart”.

She also added on Twitter that she wanted to leave them alone and hopefully not bother or say anything about them any more.

“I need to stop expecting slay queens to be intellectual. I'm the problem here. I must focus on intellectual content if that's what I want and leave other children alone.”