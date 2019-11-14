Ntsiki Mazwai: I need to stop expecting slay queens to be intellectual
'Interesting how other nations don't consider their Paris Hiltons and Kim Kardashians as excellence'
Singer and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has again got tongues wagging with her controversial comments. This time she's going after the “intellect” of slay queens.
Ntsiki sarcastically declared that it was time she stopped “expecting slay queens to be smart”.
She also added on Twitter that she wanted to leave them alone and hopefully not bother or say anything about them any more.
“I need to stop expecting slay queens to be intellectual. I'm the problem here. I must focus on intellectual content if that's what I want and leave other children alone.”
According to Ntsiki, the likes of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton may be praised in their countries, but weren't considered excellence.
“Interesting how other nations don't consider their Paris Hiltons and Kim Kardashians as excellence.”
Earlier this week, Ntsiki said the drama series and soapies Mzansi watches said a lot about their intelligence.
“Sh** I still can't believe the top most-watched shows are soap operas. It's a wow. Says a lot about where we are intellectually. Wow.'
Ntsiki also said that if the soapies had “woke” writers with an agenda, the content may be different.
“At least if your soapies had woke writers with an agenda ... but dololo. They also watch soapies and don't read books. I can tell by the content they create.”