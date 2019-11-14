SA celebs support Charlize Theron at youth, HIV/Aids charity event

Actress Charlize Theron received support from SA favs including DJ Tira, David Kau, Kweku Mandela, Tresor and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters at her Africa Outreach fundraiser in New York on Tuesday night.

The project invests in African youth and helps create awareness about HIV/Aids prevention.

Drew Barrymore, Amy Schumer and Awkwafina also came out to support and help raise money for the charity.

Our homegirl launched the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) in 2007, with the hope of making a difference in fighting HIV in SA.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said philanthropy was fulfilling in a way that making movies wasn't.

“It's a different job. It's a different thing. Acting is a job and I love it, but I think philanthropy is not a job. It feels like something that we all should be part of.

“There's a feeling that I have that I need to give back and I don't know how to live my life in its full potential by not doing that. It's part of my DNA to want to be part of something that can better the world or better the communities that I've been to that I feel are so unnecessarily suffering.”

The project’s focus since 2007 has been Sub-Saharan Africa. However, Charlize told Vogue that the foundation’s reach and impact was expanding in partnership with an organisation in Rwanda.

The evening featured a stand-up session from funnyman Kau and concluded with a spirited performance by Boyz II Men.