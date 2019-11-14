TshisaLIVE

Sjava says he will fight assault & abuse allegations in the high court

'I won’t be in engaging on matters of assault and abuse levelled against me on social media'

14 November 2019 - 10:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Sjava is taking his fight to court.
Sjava is taking his fight to court.
Image: Sjava/ Instagram

Musician Sjava has again addressed abuse and assault allegations levelled against him, telling followers he has filed an application for the matter to be heard in the high court.

“As a final statement on this matter, I write to you as my colleagues, business partners, peers and supporters to inform you that I will not be engaging on matters of assault and abuse levelled against me on social media or any other platform,” the star said on social media on Wednesday.

“I have instituted legal proceedings in the high court of SA and as such the matter is now sub judice.”

The matter relates to a lengthy Twitter thread penned by his former partner, Lady Zamar, last month. In it, she detailed the pain she had suffered while in a relationship and alleged that she had been assaulted and abused.

Lady Zamar did not name Sjava, but social media users believed she was referring to him.

Sjava broke his silence earlier this month, mentioning Lady Zamar and his intentions to pursue the matter through formal legal channels.

“I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse and assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar) on 29 October 2019 and the media articles based on those allegations. On the advice of my legal advisers, I am pursuing the matter through formal legal channels.” 

MORE

Lady Zamar on speaking out: 'I said what I said and it is what I experienced'

'I didn't mean to hurt anyone or attack anyone's name'.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sjava 'pursuing legal action' against abuse allegations

'I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse & assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar)'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘N**ga swore he wasn’t married’ - Lady Zamar opens up about her pain

"Surprising that I was invited to perform at this event on Sunday where the wife was coming. The disrespect"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | John Cena refuses to take legal action against Sho Madjozi over song TshisaLIVE
  2. Zandi Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa murder: 'I wonder if they just want to see the ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Mampintsha addresses rumours about his huge weight-loss TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Steve Harvey gives DJ Fresh a shout-out in America TshisaLIVE
  5. Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee’s divorce: A timeline TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
X