Thabo Rametsi honours Enhle: She's one of the best actors I've worked with

14 November 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Thabo Rametsi gushes over Enhle Mbali's acting skills.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

Actor and director Thabo Rametsi has labelled Enhle Mbali as the “queen of the day”. 

Thabo took to Instagram to celebrate Enhle's talent and said she was slept on by the people of Mzansi.

His first words were “slept on” and he tagged Enhle in his post explaining that she had been a privilege to direct.

“Slept on. Honestly, Enhle Mbali is one of the best actors I have had the privilege to direct performance for. Great with accents, amazing depth, great with dialogue and an action hero level of physicality.” 

Thabo added that he saw Enhle's acting ability when he was directing her auditions for international work and believed she had a lot more to offer.

“Having directed her auditions for international work I feel like she isn’t tested nearly enough artistically. She is also filled with kindness and a strong work ethic.”

The Kalushi star highlighted that he was looking forward to working with her again. . “Looking forward to directing her in a feature one day. #QueenOfTheDay.”

There's been an outpouring of support for Enhle since she came out that she and her estranged husband Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo were getting a divorce.

Enhle made headlines earlier this week after confirming the divorce rumours in a video she shared on Instagram.

She took to Instagram on Sunday morning to confirm the split after Sunday World reported that details of the couple's divorce had been set out in a court application for a protection order against Black Coffee's mother and sister.

