WATCH | Bonang slays on US breakfast show, talks love life & confirms Christmas TV special

Just when you thought Bonang Matheba's year couldn't get any better, moghel goes and inspires the nation after appearing on The Breakfast Club in New York City.

The TV personality stopped by the breakfast show, hosted by DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God as she talked about her life, the SA entertainment industry and her love life.

Bonang has been in the States for a young minute and her radio interview comes after she attended the Pencils of Promise gala dinner, and the E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, where she scooped the first African Influencer of the Year award.

On The Breakfast Club, Bonang spoke about her rise to fame and her journey from convincing her parents that there was money in the entertainment industry, which led her to be the brand that she is today.

Business and TV presenting weren't the only things Bonang spoke about, she also touched on her love life and how “single” she was.

B has been mum about her love life since her public split from rapper AKA and even though she hints at receiving “gifts” from her new “man”, she has never come out about who he is, or explained the massive rock on her marriage finger.

But fortunately, her fans finally have answers to all the questions about her love life.