Black Motion on new song, the amapiano wave & celebrating 10 years in the industry

House music duo Black Motion has been causing a commotion in these streets for a decade next year and to celebrate they're set to drop more banging tunes.

Thabo aka Smol and DJ Murder believe in the importance of pacing themselves and not being all about the hype when it comes to releasing new music.

“It has nothing to do with the pressure or trying to win people over. I mean, that we did when we were like five years old, when we were trying to do things to please people. But now people trust us and know what we are about and that's why we don't work on any pressure. We work on our own time, we are never in a rush to release new music,” they told TshisaLIVE.

Smol added that timing and knowing what their loyal fans wanted was very important, hence they decided to drop their new song on Friday (November 15).

“We have been receiving great excitement from our loyal fans.

“The song is called Everything and we did a song with Afrotraction and it's been a long-awaited collabo cause people have been asking us for the collaboration. The first time we met we spoke about it in 2012, but we have just been busy, so I'm glad it's finally happening,” Smol said.

In celebration of their 10-year anniversary in the industry, the duo said they have big things planned for 2020.

“We have plans to release a live DVD for our sixth studio album and many more. Ten is a great year for us. I mean, we didn't fall on the way or to any other pressure or musical change.”

When asked whether they'd hop onto the wave of amapiano, Smol reaffirmed that they didn't have any intentions of releasing any amapiano sounds as they feel it would take away from the musicians already in the genre.

“It would be unfair for Black Motion to hop onto amapiano, otherwise, we are going to take the space that's occupied by these people who are creating these banging hits. So, we will allow them to do them and put bread on the table.”