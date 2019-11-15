Distruction Boyz believe their new 'electro gqom' music will change the industry

From the streets of KwaMashu “to the world” is what Distruction Boyz aim to do with their new sound electro gqom music (EGM) on their newly released album.

The 'boyz', Thobani 'Que' Mgobhozi and Zipho 'Goldmax' Mthembu, claimed that their new electro gqom music will allow DJs to feature any kind of artist.

“We came up with a sound that helps you to feature any vocalist you want to feature besides kwaito artists. The reason behind us looking for a new sound is because people have been complaining on social media that gqom is sounding the same.

“I don't want to lie, I really think they are right. That's why we went into the studio and have been quiet for some time trying to combine the sound. And I'm glad that people are loving our new sound as they are enjoying our track, Nevermind.”

He added that gqom wasn't dying but was evolving with the years. “Every year gqom is different and as Distruction Boyz we took the time to perfect our sound so that we can have a genre that's not dying but that allows everyone to be featured on it.

“The album took four months to complete and we have 14 tracks on it. We are using our album to introduce our new sound to people of Mzansi and the world.”

From The Streets To The World is the upcoming third album by the boyz which was released on 8 November.