EXCLUSIVE: DJ Cleo set to answer Mzansi's call for new music

After topping the Twitter trends list on Thursday, with fans calling for him to release a single, DJ Cleo has exclusively revealed to TshisaLIVE that he's set to drop a new single on November 22.

Cleo's fans flooded the social media streets and expressed their dismay over Cleo not releasing new music, like he used to own Dezemba over the years.

Fans then demanded that Cleo come out of "hiding" and give them new music that they can jam to especially since the festive season is around the corner.

Cleo told TshisaLIVE he was flattered that he made the trends list for something "positive" and was grateful that he still had loyal supporters.

"It's a good feeling to trend without doing anything wrong. I'm excited that my fans love me but I never had a doubt about my place in people's hearts."

Cleo then explained that the reason he had been MIA for a young minute was because he was busy cooking up something in studio for fans, which he hopes will be well received.

The hitmaker of so many festive songs back in the early 2000s revealed the name of his new album was Yile Piano Volume 1 which consists of 20 to 22 songs.

"I'm quiet, cooking an album in studio...only to find that my fans are requesting me to release a single, what a coincidence.

"My career stretches to peoples' high school years, tertiary years and to people who are independent. The album will be available on iTunes and on my website."

Cleo said the album consisted of amapiano songs and featured late icons who were loved by Mzansi.

"There's a song featuring late music legends HHP and Brown Dash in the album. It consists of dance songs that will keep people on their feet the entire December."

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter: