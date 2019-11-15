From 'fresh Africans' to Black Diamonds: six quotes from Bonang’s Breakfast Club interview

Bonang Matheba continued her American takeover this week when she made an appearance on popular morning show The Breakfast Club in New York City.

The star joined DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God in studio and talked about the South African entertainment industry, working in America and her love life.

Sis was in town after she received an award at the “E! People's Choice Awards” in Santa Monica, California, and revealed that she was shooting a Christmas special while in America, which will air in SA.

She also touched on crime, claims that Africans look down on Americans and racism in Cape Town.

Here are six great quotes from the interview:

RACISM IN CAPE TOWN

“There is a lot of segregation. A lot of how Cape Town is set is still pre-1994, where all the black people were in the settlements outside the city. It is still very much like that. Black people are outside the city and have a very long way to go to get to their jobs in the city.

“All the white people are in the city. The great property, the high value properties in the city. Even the restaurants and clubs, what is available to white people vs black people. It's not in your face, but it is there.”

CLAIMS THAT AFRICANS LOOK DOWN ON AMERICANS

“I don't know if looking down is the appropriate description. I think we are different. I know a lot of black Americans are fascinated with knowing where they come from, they are fascinated with Africa. I think there are certain things that are different.

“South Africans are conservative. We are more humble and more quiet. Black Americans are very out there. They speak loudly, very proud, very confident, very tall. Black Americans are very similar to Nigerians [who] speak loudly, very proud, very confident, very tall.”

ON MARRIAGE AND KIDS

“No, I am not married. It's (her ring) called a stop nonsense. I swear, in South Africa a wall, like a barricade that fences your house, is called a stop nonsense. So this ring is called a stop nonsense.

“I will eventually have kids. I am not dying. When I find a nice guy.

“Men don't approach me. It is OK ... I think men, in general, are a very tough category. Very tough, very tough wall to break down. Men are strange.

“I really like African men. I like tall, dark, African men.”

ON BLACK DIAMONDS

“In South Africa now we have what we call Black Diamonds, which is a black middle class that is finally starting to have a bit of capital, creating and buying houses and cars. It is only now. In Cape Town, not so much. Not anything. A tiny bit.

“Black Diamonds are more successful in Johannesburg and a bit of Limpopo and Pretoria. It is a bit friendlier.”

AMERICA NEEDS 'FRESH AFRICANS'

When asked what the SA media industry has that the US doesn't.

“Africa. Fresh, deep, Africans. Africans from Africa. I mean fresh, different content and people. Shows, music and history, because so many black Americans are interested in where they come from.”

'I'M NOT AN INFLUENCER. I AM INFLUENTIAL'

“I am not an influencer. I want to correct that. I think I am influential. I think in 2019, you have to really explain the word influencer. Influencing is not my profession.”

Watch the full interview below: