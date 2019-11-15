IN MEMES | Khumo is not a cheese girl because she prefers polony
She may be living that fancy life, but don't you dare call Tall Ass Mo and Mome's daughter, Khumo a cheese girl because she prefers polony.
Khumo has been giving SA life for a young minute now on her family's reality show, and once again had fans in stitches with her antics in Thursday night's episode.
Mo is still on his mission to teach Khumo more about eKasi, and took her to the hood to learn some slang.
Khumo even took a taxi ... well, kinda. It was more like a panel van.
She also tried to buy snacks from the tuck shop and made friends with the neighbourhood children.
In one of the funniest moments of the episode Mo told Khumo she would be called cheese girl in the hood, to which she responded that she doesn't like cheese that much, she likes polony.
It was too much for fans who flooded the TLs with memes and jokes about that and other hilarious moments.
Can these kids stop calling Khumo a cheese girl, she doesn't like cheese, she likes POLONY...— Toto Ntobeko (@ntobeko_toto) November 14, 2019
You gotta love Khumo#MoandMome pic.twitter.com/vtvvwjGAxW
Time for our National Treasure Khumo, Hello time to pay attention to our Screens because madam president Khumo is about to Address us 😩#MoAndMome pic.twitter.com/i4qblGtErJ— #ChasingTheDream🙇🏻♂️ (@SdizoRSA) November 14, 2019
Tall Ass Mo: "Ya Khumo, when you're here, they're gonna call you Cheese girl."— Lindiwe Dhlamini (@Lisher_Rayze) November 14, 2019
