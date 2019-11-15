Khuli Chana drops long-awaited album and the streets can’t deal
After teasing fans for a while, multi-award-winning rapper Khuli Chana has finally dropped his highly anticipated album, Planets of The Have Not.
The 13-track project features some hot collaborations, a list which includes regular collaborator Cassper Nyovest, as well as big shots like A-Reece, Towdee Mac, Kabomo and gospel artist Dr Tumi.
However, it has taken the Twsa Daar hitmaker quite some time to wrap up his fifth album.
Earlier this year he announced that he was busy in the studio finalising it, and tried to distract fans by dropping some of his old tracks on Thursdays on social media as throwbacks.
Khuli told TshisaLIVE in May that the album was a dedication to Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo, his mentor, who took his life last year aged 38.
Leading up to the final drop, he revealed that A-Reece was on the new album after teasing a collab with Cassper.
The album features hits like I Geddit and Holding On Or Forever Hold Your Peace, as well as a Jabba interlude.
Taking to social media, loyal fans expressed their excitement about the album and already have their faves.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
Moer KHULI CHANA, FOCALISTIC, KWESTA, BLACK MOTION & Who Got The Block Hot Video by Nyovest all in 1 day!!— 5 Years Of FillUp (@BridgeBossTLee) November 14, 2019
Literally only my close familia!!! It’s gonna be an incredible weekend 😅🙏🏿
TODAY is a Victory dance day, TODAY is the result of years of preparation, hard work, patience & Loads of tears. TODAY we celebrate @towdeemac & @KhuliChana #POTHN #InTuneWithYou https://t.co/pCHgqu4yGD— Levi Chetty (@LeviChetty1) November 15, 2019
@KhuliChana literally giving the Album a listen 🔥👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/doVULO7YRC— Ke Moagi wa Setshaba🌍 (@Miaggi_SA) November 15, 2019
@KhuliChana thanks for holding on or forever hold your peace, you and Reece did the most I Stan😁— Keamogetswe (@Keamoge96155859) November 15, 2019
Whole album got a nostalgic feel, reminds me of Lost In Time, dankie Don Khuliano @KhuliChana #PlanetOfTheHaveNots 👌🏾— Young Tony Montana (@Kay_The_OG) November 15, 2019
Cas I Stan your verses King 🙌 @KhuliChana DP🔥💯#PlanetOfTheHaveNots https://t.co/piki5qR4j2— Dio prima tutto il resto secondo (@PrinceMckay6) November 14, 2019
Bathong @reece_youngking damn bro your verse 🔥🔥🔥 @KhuliChana album already a classic!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾#PlanetOfTheHaveNots pic.twitter.com/8kVsepOPXD— iAmOmphil3 (@iAmOmphil3) November 15, 2019
@KhuliChana Basadi (feat @casspernyovest) got the summer covered. 🔥💯— Yours Faithfully (@TheRealCutmaker) November 14, 2019
#PlanetOfTheHaveNots
@KhuliChana motswako has that thing.. Thank you for this masterpiece, Basadi, Dairy, I geddit and the joint with reece. #POTHN pic.twitter.com/Mb10R0vmt6— Katlego (@nature_boyzzzz) November 14, 2019
Friday 15 November @casspernyovest and @KhuliChana have kicked off the festive season😭🔥 Ribatla Basadi😭 pic.twitter.com/zDWRXeZOdb— Mlizzo. (@lihlemlizzo) November 14, 2019