LISTEN | Kamo Mphela: If you're doing normal things people won't see you as different

“My 2019 highlights, I never thought I will be where I am right now. Everything just happened so quickly. I've joined Major League DJz, I'm working [vocally] and all big things are happening and very overwhelming. I'm going into presenting and hopefully MTV Base gives me something, because I have been applying for a long time”, she said.

Kamo started dancing at a very tender age and would accompany her father, who worked at YFM, to events, where she would jump on stage to dance.

She said dancing comes naturally to her and she is able to learn moves by watching them once or twice.

“I dance on streets, shops and everywhere, apart from dancing in studio, that's not fun. It's something that everybody is expecting you to do. I'm trying to be really different, trying to start a trend and see how much influence I can have on people.”

Kamo gained many new fans when a video of her dancing in the streets in Soweto went viral.