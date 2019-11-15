LISTEN | Kamo Mphela: If you're doing normal things people won't see you as different
Dancer Kamo Mphela has taken Mzansi by storm with her saucy dance moves and literally caused a traffic jam dancing in the streets recently. It's all part of her plan to dominate 2019.
The star sat down with TshisaLIVE recently to talk about her meteoric rise to fame and her desire to score a TV gig.
LISTEN TO THE CONVERSATION:
“My 2019 highlights, I never thought I will be where I am right now. Everything just happened so quickly. I've joined Major League DJz, I'm working [vocally] and all big things are happening and very overwhelming. I'm going into presenting and hopefully MTV Base gives me something, because I have been applying for a long time”, she said.
Kamo started dancing at a very tender age and would accompany her father, who worked at YFM, to events, where she would jump on stage to dance.
She said dancing comes naturally to her and she is able to learn moves by watching them once or twice.
“I dance on streets, shops and everywhere, apart from dancing in studio, that's not fun. It's something that everybody is expecting you to do. I'm trying to be really different, trying to start a trend and see how much influence I can have on people.”
Kamo gained many new fans when a video of her dancing in the streets in Soweto went viral.
She said she felt comfortable busting a move in the township.
“If you are doing normal things people won't see you as different. Dancing in streets is something that happens in Soweto. That's where everything happens,” she said.
On fame, Kamo said: “The craziest experience that I've had with my fans was when one fan was actually crying when she saw me. She was screaming my name. That was pretty cute. I wanted that and I never thought that was happening, it was a crazy moment.”
Kamo dances to every genre, including kwaito, gqom, pantsula and amapiano. She has also collaborated with Nadia Nakai and Busiswa.
Moghel is also working on a single that will be released in December. On November 30 and December 7 she will hold dance classes at Soweto's Finest Dance Studio in Newtown.