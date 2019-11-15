TshisaLIVE

Malema says there is no stopping Burna Boy from performing in SA

15 November 2019 - 12:01 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema might have poked the beast out of hibernation with his tweets to Burna Boy, but he is not fazed.
It is no secret that EFF leader Julius Malema enjoys some controversy, especially on Twitter.

However, this time it seems he may have poked the beast out of hibernation with his latest tweets about Nigerian artist Burna Boy.  

On Thursday, Malema pledged his support for the Nigerian artist who is set to perform at the Africa Unite concert on November 24.

This after the artist was criticised for his inclusion in an anti-xenophobic concert, and South African artists insisted he must apologise for his previous comments about SA that allegedly incited hatred.

TshisaLIVE reported in September that Burna Boy, during xenophobic attacks, urged black foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against the attackers. In a now-deleted tweet, he also told SA rapper AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.

He promised to never set foot in SA again until the government “wakes the f*ck up and really performs a miracle”.

Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA

Burna Boy says he will never set foot again in SA "for any reason until the South African government wakes up".
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

However, it seems Burna Boy has changed his mind about visiting South Africa, but rapper AKA did not let it slide and demanded an apology from him.

AKA's request soon picked up steam and many made a collective call to Burna Boy to apologise or face the possibility of being ostracised at the concert.

At the height of the tension, Malema sent a tweet to the Own The Low hitmaker, saying  no mascot can stop him from performing.

Malema also implied  that SA was his home.

“We must resolutely oppose regionalism led by political illiterates,” he said.

Malema's tweet did not sit well with many South Africans, but he stuck to his word, saying he won't be “intimidated or blackmailed by bed-wetting boys”.

“South Africa is a home for all Africans. Kill me for defending an African brother, bloody cowards,” Malema said.

Malema's comments saw him top the trending list on Twitter as thousands took to the platform to drag him.

Here are some reactions:

