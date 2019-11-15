Malema says there is no stopping Burna Boy from performing in SA
It is no secret that EFF leader Julius Malema enjoys some controversy, especially on Twitter.
However, this time it seems he may have poked the beast out of hibernation with his latest tweets about Nigerian artist Burna Boy.
On Thursday, Malema pledged his support for the Nigerian artist who is set to perform at the Africa Unite concert on November 24.
This after the artist was criticised for his inclusion in an anti-xenophobic concert, and South African artists insisted he must apologise for his previous comments about SA that allegedly incited hatred.
TshisaLIVE reported in September that Burna Boy, during xenophobic attacks, urged black foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against the attackers. In a now-deleted tweet, he also told SA rapper AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.
He promised to never set foot in SA again until the government “wakes the f*ck up and really performs a miracle”.
However, it seems Burna Boy has changed his mind about visiting South Africa, but rapper AKA did not let it slide and demanded an apology from him.
AKA's request soon picked up steam and many made a collective call to Burna Boy to apologise or face the possibility of being ostracised at the concert.
At the height of the tension, Malema sent a tweet to the Own The Low hitmaker, saying no mascot can stop him from performing.
Malema also implied that SA was his home.
“We must resolutely oppose regionalism led by political illiterates,” he said.
Looking forward to receiving and being entertained by my brother @burnaboy here at his home called South Africa. There's no mascot that can stop him from performing, he's one of our own and we will protect him. We must resolutely oppose regionalism led by political illiterates.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 14, 2019
Malema's tweet did not sit well with many South Africans, but he stuck to his word, saying he won't be “intimidated or blackmailed by bed-wetting boys”.
“South Africa is a home for all Africans. Kill me for defending an African brother, bloody cowards,” Malema said.
I won't be intimidated or blackmailed by bed wetting boys, welcome home @burnaboy. South Africa is a home for all Africans, kill me for defending an African brother, bloody Cowards.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 15, 2019
Malema's comments saw him top the trending list on Twitter as thousands took to the platform to drag him.
Here are some reactions:
I want to apologize to all south africans for voting @EFFSouthAfrica I almost threw the country to the dogs, never again #Malema— Ghostwriter T (@Philanthropistz) November 15, 2019
We are told Mugabe is great and must be adored; Nigerians are our brothers despite their drugs shenanigans; you scoff at Mandela and other SA icons; now force-feeding us stupid burnaboy. This is an attempt of a desperate movement that has lost relevance. Attention seekers #Malema— makua (@makuamj) November 15, 2019
The problem with #Malema is that he is here to oppose anything coming from people related to ANC. AKA made it clear that all we want as south Africans is an apology from @burnaboy but because AKA was once seen in ANC colours then Malema decided to activate his emotions. pic.twitter.com/3hgd4BzlJu— Unbelievable Hey 🇿🇦 (@9xChamPFion) November 15, 2019
This guy doesn't love this country, he never stands up for this nation. He's pushing his agenda against unity and supporting an egoistic artists who said shit about our country and it's people. #Malema pic.twitter.com/olNXuzkBLB— De Black Prince 👑 (@BlackPrince_L) November 15, 2019
There’s nothing that #Malema brings to the table other than fighting white monopoly. Blacks are so much more than that . The only time he ever makes sense is when he states the obvious about soaring racism in this country , outside of that UYABHEDA .— kaygee (@Kaydaviper) November 15, 2019