Malema says there is no stopping Burna Boy from performing in SA

It is no secret that EFF leader Julius Malema enjoys some controversy, especially on Twitter.

However, this time it seems he may have poked the beast out of hibernation with his latest tweets about Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

On Thursday, Malema pledged his support for the Nigerian artist who is set to perform at the Africa Unite concert on November 24.

This after the artist was criticised for his inclusion in an anti-xenophobic concert, and South African artists insisted he must apologise for his previous comments about SA that allegedly incited hatred.

TshisaLIVE reported in September that Burna Boy, during xenophobic attacks, urged black foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against the attackers. In a now-deleted tweet, he also told SA rapper AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.

He promised to never set foot in SA again until the government “wakes the f*ck up and really performs a miracle”.