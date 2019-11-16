Sjava surprises actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones on her 70th birthday

Sjava is a man of his word and proved it when he wished his biggest fan, veteran actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones, a happy 70th birthday.

A tweep reached out to Sjava last week and asked him to wish Mam' Thembi a happy birthday.

Like everyone does when they want to reach out at a celeb, the tweep felt that Twitter was the best way to get Sjava's attention.

“Sjava, I hope you read this tweet. Tomorrow is a birthday of a very special woman. She’s a huge fan of yours and nothing would make her happier than a video/video call from you. Anyone from Ambitiouz who can help with this, pls DM me,” he wrote.