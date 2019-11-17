Inside Babalwa Mneno's swanky birthday celebrations

Socialite Babalwa Mneno pulled out all the stops in celebration of turning a year older recently.

Of course, in true Barbz style the celebrations were spread out over a few days.

And, her celeb pals including Khanyi Mbau, Londie London and Mihlali joined her to celebrate.

In one of her Instagram posts Barbz said: "I had initially wanted to travel to Havana with a group of friends this year! To honor my heroes Fidel Castro and Che Guevara... but alas we ended up with an amazing amazing Cuban dinner prepared wit the most meticulous likeness to the food we wud have enjoyed if we wuda made the trip!"

Here's a peek into the glam events.