Inside Babalwa Mneno's swanky birthday celebrations
Socialite Babalwa Mneno pulled out all the stops in celebration of turning a year older recently.
Of course, in true Barbz style the celebrations were spread out over a few days.
And, her celeb pals including Khanyi Mbau, Londie London and Mihlali joined her to celebrate.
In one of her Instagram posts Barbz said: "I had initially wanted to travel to Havana with a group of friends this year! To honor my heroes Fidel Castro and Che Guevara... but alas we ended up with an amazing amazing Cuban dinner prepared wit the most meticulous likeness to the food we wud have enjoyed if we wuda made the trip!"
Here's a peek into the glam events.
View this post on Instagram
Last nite I hosted my 2nd bday dinner at taboo club... the theme was “CUBAN REVOLUTION “ we did justice in honoring my heroes Fidel Castro and Che Guevara.... thank u to my sis in Revolución @lelo_nompu (Eff)for makin sure I get the exact Cuban berets for my friends!! A huge thank u @chriscoutroulis my boss for the dinner ,a huge shout out to my dear friends who honestly just keep up wit my themes and my never ending bday dinners and parties!!! I love u guys for lovin me ! U drop everything and make sure u show up for me! God bless u all! @lindamoeketsi @mbaureloaded 💞💞💞✊🏿ALUTA CONTINUA!!!!✊🏿