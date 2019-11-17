TshisaLIVE

Lupita Nyong'o: Trevor makes me laugh on and off stage

17 November 2019 - 10:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Lupita Nyong'o gushes over Trevor Noah's achievement.
Lupita Nyong'o gushes over Trevor Noah's achievement.
Image: @trevornoah via Instagram

Like the whole of Mzansi, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is super proud of Trevor Noah and his achievements.

Just days ago, Trevor made history by becoming the first African to fill Madison Square Gardens in New York City. 

The comedian debuted his Loud and Clear show at the 14,000 seater arena to major applause. 

Lupita was among the thousands who got to see Trevor in action and gushed with pride over her friend.  

In an Instagram post she wrote: Trevor makes me laugh on and off stage. His Loud and Clear show is outstanding. Thank you for giving us your best Every. Single. Time.

Cava the snap:

