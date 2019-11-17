Nasty C gets a tat dedicated to his mom

Rapper Nasty C's love for his late mother runs deep ... ink deep!

The rapper, who's been doing the most this year with his Ivyson Tour, shared his new tats which are in honour of his late mother.

In a post, he shared on Instagram, Nasty C shared a snap of his new hand tattoos that have an eye, the letter V and sun emojis. He wrote, “Went and got it tatted on me.”

What most people aren't aware of is that not only are his tattoos a commemoration to his mother, the Ivyson tour was too.

Earlier this year at an event where he was handed his plaque for his sophomore album Strings and Bling album, Nasty explained that Ivyson had a deeper meaning that what people thought.

“How I came up with the Ivyson tour name is that my mother's name was Ivy and I'm her son ... hence Ivy-son.”

Nasty C is fast becoming one of Mzansi's biggest stars and is making his mark around the world as well.