SNAPS | Somizi & Mohale take it back to Paris

Somizi and Mohale returned to Paris as a married couple, just one and a half years after they got engaged on the 'love lock' bridge.

It seems like yesterday that the entire nation launched into celebratory mode after #Somhale revealed that they were headed to the altar.

And, while we're all still trying to get over their lavish wedding in September, the lovebirds jetted off to the City of Love for some business and pleasure.

"Up up up we go...off to mix business with pleasure...... shoot for an upcoming campaign just watch the space......then we gonna go visit the bridge where I proposed to my now husband......and on our day off we gonna fly to monaco for lunch nyana," Somizi said.

Of course in true Somizi style - this trip is levels.

Just check out some of the snaps.