SNAPS | Somizi & Mohale take it back to Paris

17 November 2019 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Somizi and Mohale's baecation is goals.
Somizi and Mohale's baecation is goals.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi and Mohale returned to Paris as a married couple, just one and a half years after they got engaged on the 'love lock' bridge. 

It seems like yesterday that the entire nation launched into celebratory mode after #Somhale revealed that they were headed to the altar. 

And, while we're all still trying to get over their lavish wedding in September, the lovebirds jetted off to the City of Love for some business and pleasure. 

"Up up up we go...off to mix business with pleasure...... shoot for an upcoming campaign just watch the space......then we gonna go visit the bridge where I proposed to my now husband......and on our day off we gonna fly to monaco for lunch nyana," Somizi said. 

Of course in true Somizi style - this trip is levels. 

Just check out some of the snaps. 

View this post on Instagram

I've been described in so many words...but if one word describes me? It wid definitely be CARPE-DIEM.......so my husband is so tired and decided to sleep early........me being the seizer of every moment I decided to go to this bar of this magnificent hotel In paris that my friend @thamidish once introduced me to when we were here last year but we were very scared to walk in as we were not guests and it's one of the most expensive hotels in town....thami has stayed here before....I mean the cheapest room is R23k....our hotel is right next door...so i whipped my fur coat and walked in with such confidence and ordered their best champagne cocktails and I'm having such an amazing experience so from now on when u see me say hello papa carpediem

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

View this post on Instagram

Moments....The NOW

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

