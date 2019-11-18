'Demand apologies from your real enemy' - Burna Boy stands firm on xenophobia comments

Nigerian muso Burna Boy has responded to calls for him to apologise for comments he made about xenophobia being very real in SA.

In a series of tweets in September, Burna Boy urged black foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attacks. In a now deleted tweet, he also told rapper AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.

He promised to never set foot in SA again until the government “wakes the f*ck up and really performs a miracle”. However, a month later, he was announced as part of the Africans Unite line-up to “unify all Africans and speak out against femicide”. It is being held this weekend at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

While hundreds have called for the show to be cancelled and the artist boycotted until he apologises for his remarks, EFF leader Julius Malema defended the star.

After days of silence on the matter, Burna Boy took to Twitter at the weekend to thank Julius for his support and make it clear he was coming, despite the backlash.