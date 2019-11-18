TshisaLIVE

EFF shows DJ Shimza some love as they chill at 'The Hang Awt'

18 November 2019 - 12:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF bigwigs stopped by DJ Shimza's "The Hang Awt" over the weekend.
Image: Twitter/Julius Sello Malema

EFF bigwigs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Julius Malema took a break from politics over the weekend to unwind at DJ Shimza's “The Hang Awt.”

The DJ turned businessman made sure to share the duo's visit on Twitter, where he thanked them for their support.

Shimza is a staunch supporter of the ANC, but clearly this did not stop the EFF from showing the young businessman some love. Also spotted was ANC Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwanele Masina.

According to Malema, their experience was amazing.

Back in August, Shimza revealed he would be opening one of the best township establishments, “The Hang Awt 1632", where his customers would get “good food and great drinks.” 

