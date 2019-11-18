EFF shows DJ Shimza some love as they chill at 'The Hang Awt'
EFF bigwigs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Julius Malema took a break from politics over the weekend to unwind at DJ Shimza's “The Hang Awt.”
The DJ turned businessman made sure to share the duo's visit on Twitter, where he thanked them for their support.
Thank you @Julius_S_Malema @MbuyiseniNdlozi for visiting @thehangawt 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qmKNywKSU2— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) November 16, 2019
Shimza is a staunch supporter of the ANC, but clearly this did not stop the EFF from showing the young businessman some love. Also spotted was ANC Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwanele Masina.
According to Malema, their experience was amazing.
@thehangawt in Tembisa minding our own business. You should try it one of these good days. Congratulations my good DJ @Shimza01. pic.twitter.com/ZWuZg2a05z— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 16, 2019
Back in August, Shimza revealed he would be opening one of the best township establishments, “The Hang Awt 1632", where his customers would get “good food and great drinks.”
Opening up a business in Tembisa that will sell good food, serve great drinks and the best entertainment with a great atmosphere 🙏🏾 Work in progress 😊 it’s called The Hang Awt 1632 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4uwEUj0JFI— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) August 29, 2019