Lobola and a Makoti! Itu Khune set to marry Sphelele

Social media is also convinced they are about to be parents

18 November 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Itu and his bae are getting married. Could they be expecting too?
Image: Itu Khune via Twitter

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs footballer Itumeleng Khune is ready to make his bae, Sphelele Makhunga, a Mrs, and he isn't about to fumble.

The pair, who have been dating for several months, had social media in a tizz at the weekend when Sphelele posted an image of her dressed in a Makoti.

In the caption she recorded the date, next to emojis of cows and a ring. She also thanked her bae.

Itu responded to the post, referring to her as “My wifey bear”.

Social media was also convinced they are about to be parents, with a snap of Itu holding Sphelele's tummy being shared on Twitter.

A post purportedly from Khune's Instagram page.
Image: Itu Khune

The snap appeared to have been posted to Itu's Instagram account, but is no longer there.

The couple confirmed their relationship on social media earlier this year, after rumours that the footballer and Sbahle Mpisane had split.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sphelele said the pair were not together when Itu was involved with Sbahle, but revealed that she and Itu had dated before.

When asked if wedding bells may be on the cards soon, she responded: “Once I'm stable. Definitely!”

