TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai says Nathi Mthethwa has nothing on her - 'I can do a better job than you'

18 November 2019 - 11:11 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai believes she's an ideal candidate for the position of sports, arts and culture minister.
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai believes she's an ideal candidate for the position of sports, arts and culture minister.
Image: Via Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

The AKA and Burna Boy beef has seen sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on the receiving end of criticism for “promoting Afrophobia” from musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

Ntsiki has made it no secret that she is in support of Burna Boy coming to SA to perform on 24 November during the “Africans Unite” concert, unlike many who have criticised this move, including local rapper AKA.

When the news broke last week that the Nigerian rapper would be making his way to Mzansi, AKA tweeted that Burna needed to apologise for spreading falsehoods that Nigerians were killed in SA during the spate of xenophobic attacks in September.

Burna's claims were dispelled by police who told TimesLIVE that, in fact, no Nigerians were killed during the attacks. Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said of the 12 people killed, 10 were locals and the two were Malawian and Zimbabwean. 

Some SA artists under the Tshwane Entertainment Collective umbrella wrote a letter to the department of sports, arts and culture, criticising it for allegedly funding the concert. The department distanced itself from the concert, saying its logo was used "erroneously."

"The department of sports, arts and culture wishes to dispel the untrue information currently being spread on social media that it is funding the Africans Unite Concert featuring the artist known as Burna Boy. It is unfortunate that the department's logo was erroneously used on the poster advertising the event," spokesperson Asanda Magaqa told TshisaLIVE.

Over the weekend, Ntsiki took jabs at both AKA and Mthethwa. She accused the rapper of using Mthethwa to settle personal scores with Burna Boy, and accused the minister of promoting hatred of other African nationals by locals by distancing his department from funding the concert.

Mthethwa did not take Mazwai's criticism lying down.

Ntsiki went on to tweet that government should be a voice of reason by supporting Pan Africanist concerts, and also said she would make a far better sports, arts and culture minister than him.

'Demand apologies from your real enemy' - Burna Boy stands firm on xenophobia comments

Rapper AKA takes SA government to task
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Malema says there is no stopping Burna Boy from performing in SA

EFF leader Julius Malema might have poked the beast out of hibernation with his tweets to Burna Boy but he is not fazed.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Analyst Jamie Mighti blasts AKA: If not for Burna Boy, you'd be over by now

Political analyst lambastes AKA, says he is politically illiterate and owes his success to Nigerian rapper Burna Boy.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Siya Kolisi gushes over his queen Rachel TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Here's what happened when Sho Madjozi stepped out in Ivory Coast TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Skeem Saam’s' Amanda Maku on losing weight, jobs and hope TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali: When waves hit, stay still as a rock and stagger through TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang's BNG has become a national treasure even Siya Kolisi knows that! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gone in 60 seconds: Man robbed in Uber from OR Tambo
Meet the DA's new interim leader: All you need to know about John Steenhuisen
X