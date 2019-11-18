Ntsiki Mazwai says Nathi Mthethwa has nothing on her - 'I can do a better job than you'

The AKA and Burna Boy beef has seen sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on the receiving end of criticism for “promoting Afrophobia” from musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

Ntsiki has made it no secret that she is in support of Burna Boy coming to SA to perform on 24 November during the “Africans Unite” concert, unlike many who have criticised this move, including local rapper AKA.

When the news broke last week that the Nigerian rapper would be making his way to Mzansi, AKA tweeted that Burna needed to apologise for spreading falsehoods that Nigerians were killed in SA during the spate of xenophobic attacks in September.