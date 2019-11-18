Samthing Soweto apologises for 'horrible' Idols SA performance
'I am really sorry. I don't really have an excuse. It was just one of those days'
He may be one of the most talented musos in Mzansi, but Samthing Soweto apologised to fans on Sunday for disappointing them during a performance on Idols SA.
The Amantombazane hitmaker was one of several acts who performed at the finale of the popular TV singing competition on Sunday, but he soon found himself on the Twitter trends list for his “flat” and “horrible” performance.
He apologised on Twitter.
“Askies I'm sorry I see I have spoiled a day for many people, other people had to switch their remotes off. I am really sorry. I don't really have an excuse. It was just one of those days. Hopefully I will have an opportunity to redeem myself,” he said in a video message.
#IdolsSA #TelkomFam #samthingsoweto 🙈🇿🇦🙆🏿♂️😅 pic.twitter.com/7zAgBf5aJ9— Samthing Soweto 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@samthingsoweto) November 17, 2019
He added that he had always struggled on the Idols SA stage and recounted another instance where it was difficult to perform on the show.
“I hear you loud and clear ... I tired. I'm human. Sorry, South Africa,” he said.
Fans and celeb friends, including DJ Zinhle, Sho Madjozi and DJ Fresh, flooded Samthing Soweto's page with messages of love and support after his message.
Hade boy ungasabi we all know how amazing you are Qina🙏🏿 https://t.co/RHxBqnC7MM— Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) November 17, 2019
👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 didn’t even see it but this is big of you. https://t.co/vBR2zzoQQ7— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) November 17, 2019
@samthingsoweto am proud of you and am deeply sorry for my nusty comment ,You so humble there's non like you .we complained and you gave feedback not excuses I feel like crying .You can only improve boy .I LOVE THIS BOY.ISIPHITIPHITI WE DECEMBER BOY .AM PROUD LEADERSIP. pic.twitter.com/Mqaf5GhjxV— MARTIMING (@TandCs_APPLY) November 17, 2019
Salute to your humility & maturity . Everyone can learn a thing or 2 .— Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) November 17, 2019
Brighter days are ahead of you https://t.co/BRzR67zZPO
It happens, sadly!! Big the F*** up for “handling” it!!! ✊🏾 https://t.co/aryL4f14q7— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) November 17, 2019
Shame man, this video is so sweet. I didn’t watch but what I can tell you is that no matter how it went, it isn’t the end of the world. Stay up playa. https://t.co/EIBmBat8aC— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 17, 2019
I love that you can be human & acknowledge where you flopped. That's a strong quality & will carry you with longevity. I personally am such a huge fan of your work & pray God continue to keep you & grow you strength to strength. This journey is a consistent process 🙏💛🤗 https://t.co/cLlhWN6g1V— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) November 17, 2019
The fact that he's apologizing ❤ his humility will carry him very far. . Nxaanxaa #samthingsoweto https://t.co/cZFpBNSDfk— Wendz (@Wendzz_K) November 17, 2019
You are human, forget about people who are going to judge you on your mistakes some of the people who are dissing you don't have a thing going for them keep your head up forget about negative vibes pic.twitter.com/HY03pszuNc— Mlondi Mbatha (@Mlondi777) November 17, 2019