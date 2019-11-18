Samthing Soweto apologises for 'horrible' Idols SA performance

He may be one of the most talented musos in Mzansi, but Samthing Soweto apologised to fans on Sunday for disappointing them during a performance on Idols SA.

The Amantombazane hitmaker was one of several acts who performed at the finale of the popular TV singing competition on Sunday, but he soon found himself on the Twitter trends list for his “flat” and “horrible” performance.

He apologised on Twitter.

“Askies I'm sorry I see I have spoiled a day for many people, other people had to switch their remotes off. I am really sorry. I don't really have an excuse. It was just one of those days. Hopefully I will have an opportunity to redeem myself,” he said in a video message.