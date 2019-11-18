TshisaLIVE

Samthing Soweto apologises for 'horrible' Idols SA performance

'I am really sorry. I don't really have an excuse. It was just one of those days'

18 November 2019 - 11:59 By Kyle Zeeman and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Samthing Soweto was dragged for his performance on 'Idols SA'.
Samthing Soweto was dragged for his performance on 'Idols SA'.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

He may be one of the most talented musos in Mzansi, but Samthing Soweto apologised to fans on Sunday for disappointing them during a performance on Idols SA.

The Amantombazane hitmaker was one of several acts who performed at the finale of the popular TV singing competition on Sunday, but he soon found himself on the Twitter trends list for his “flat” and “horrible” performance.

He apologised on Twitter.

“Askies I'm sorry I see I have spoiled a day for many people, other people had to switch their remotes off. I am really sorry. I don't really have an excuse. It was just one of those days. Hopefully I will have an opportunity to redeem myself,” he said in a video message.

He added that he had always struggled on the Idols SA stage and recounted another instance where it was difficult to perform on the show.

“I hear you loud and clear ... I tired. I'm human. Sorry, South Africa,” he said.

Fans and celeb friends, including DJ Zinhle, Sho Madjozi and DJ Fresh, flooded Samthing Soweto's page with messages of love and support after his message.

