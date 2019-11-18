TshisaLIVE

WATCH | King William’s Town comes to a standstill as SA celebrates Luyolo winning Idols

18 November 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Luyolo won this season's 'Idols SA'.
Image: Mzansi Magic

The streets of King William's Town in the Eastern Cape erupted after Luyolo Yiba was crowned this season's winner of Idols SA.

Luyolo, who hails from the town, beat Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi for the crown at a packed Carnival City in Boksburg on Sunday.

Luyolo won a prize package worth more than R1.5m, including R1m cash, a Huawei Matebook X, GT watch, B525 Router, 20GB of Telkom Data, a Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost, a R100,000 Truworths voucher, R80,000 worth of Yahama music instruments and a record deal with Gallo.

Residents of King William’s Town braved the cold to watch the finale at a public viewing location provided by the local ward committee.

The area erupted when Luyolo won, with cars packing the streets to celebrate.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the singer said he saw videos of the celebrations and was humbled by the support he had received.

“I couldn't believe what I was seeing in the videos. I am just so grateful to each and everyone who came out and supported me,” he said.

There was just as much pandemonium on social media, where fans flooded Twitter with messages congratulating Luyolo.

