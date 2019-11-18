What does it feel like to win Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the tea

Newly crowned Idols SA winner Luyolo Yiba is still on cloud nine after scooping the title. He said winning the competition was a dream come true and “surreal”.

Luyolo beat Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi in the talent competition's finale at Carnival City in Boksburg on Sunday.

He won a prize package worth more than R1.5m, including R1m cash, a Huawei Matebook X, GT watch, B525 Router, 20GB of Telkom Data, a Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost, a R100,000 Truworths voucher, R80,000 worth of Yahama music instruments and a record deal with Gallo.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after his win, Luyolo said: “I am feeling great. I am feeling happy with how everything happened. It feels so surreal.”

He said the moment he heard his name announced he was filled with so much happiness and pride.

“That moment is very special. Even though you are hoping your name is called, you are still so proud of yourself for making the top two. My name being called was just great. It was on another level.”