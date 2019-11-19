Babalwa says South Africans are xenophobic, defends Burna Boy
Socialite Babalwa Mneno has defended Nigerian musician Burna Boy's comments about SA, claiming that “South Africans are xenophobic”.
Burna Boy sparked massive debate when, in a series of tweets in September, heurged black foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attacks. In a now deleted tweet, he also told rapper AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.
He promised to never set foot in SA again until the government “wakes the f*ck up and really performs a miracle”. However, a month later, he was announced as part of the Africans Unite line-up to “unify all Africans and speak out against femicide”.
The concert is set to take place this weekend amid calls for it to be boycotted.
Former department of home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete weighed in on the debate on social media, but got a spicy clapback from Babalwa when he urged Burna Boy to “apologise and keep it moving”.
Barbz did not hesitate to call South Africans xenophobic, before seemingly correcting herself by adding that “majority of South Africans are xenophobic”.
“Majority of South Africans hate and despise nationals from other African states! It’s a fact! You and the rest are in denial, boet! Burna saw vids like everyone else and spoke out for his people”.
Burna Boy out here acting like he is Thomas Sankara....its not that serious. You spoke nonsense about a country that showed you love...apologize and keep it moving— Mayi (@MTshwete) November 16, 2019
MAYI!!! SOUTH AFRICANS ARE XENOPHOBIC!!!!!! Majority of South Africans are xenophobic!!! Majority of South Africans hate and despise nationals from other African states!! It’s a FACT!!! You and the rest are in denial boet! BURNA saw vids like every1else &spoke out 4his ppl!— Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) November 16, 2019
When a fan suggested that Burna Boy is a public figure and should be more responsible about what he shares, Barbz questioned if Buran Boy was “speaking on unverified information”.
She then steered the conversation to white people apologising for taking the land.
So y’all are sayin BURNA shud apologize for speaking on unverified information? Is tht what’s causin a raucous here today?— Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) November 16, 2019
When are we goin to tel whites to apologize to us and give us our land and economy back? Burnas apology won’t do nix for us babe...— Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) November 16, 2019
She said she “mostly” retweets and condemns before verifying if the information is true.
I wana ask u.... when u see things posted on here, do u take time to verify b4 u retweet or condemn anything? I for one mostly rt and condemn... and then remember BURNAs fight got heated when aka got involved! They have their issues esingazazi thina. They wana fight each other!— Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) November 16, 2019
Ok I hear u... but we are being petty bro... I mean.... now the whole cowwwntree is up in arms over an apology which whether it came or not won’t change what happened... if I read tht my ppl are being slaughtered &burnt, trust me verifying the post wil the last thing on my mind.— Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) November 16, 2019
In an earlier tweet, the socialite had stressed that a united Africa was a threat to the whole world.
“A united Africa will be a serious threat to the whole world! This is why they forbid us to unite! These little fights about this Zambian, the Angolan, the Nigerian is what they want to see! Wake up people!” she wrote.
A UNITED AFRICA WIL BE A SERIOUS THREAT TO THE WHOLE WORLD!! This is why they forbid us to unite! These lil fights about this Zambian, the Angolan, the NIGERIAN is what they wana see!! Wake up ppl!!!!— Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) November 16, 2019