TshisaLIVE

From asking for unity to demanding an apology: AKA and Burna Boy's Twitter feud

19 November 2019 - 09:20 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Burna Boy and AKA were once close friends.
Burna Boy and AKA were once close friends.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

The upcoming Africans Unite concert has elevated the beef between rappers AKA and Burna Boy to a whole new level. The two have not seen eye to eye since September, during the height of xenophobic attacks in SA. At the time, Burna Boy said Nigerians were being killed and urged other African foreigners in SA to protect themselves.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, the Nigerian rapper said he would not perform in SA until “the government wakes the f**k up”. When AKA took him on, he told him to “beef up his security”.

Burna's claims were refuted by police, who told TimesLIVE that of the 12 people killed in the attacks, 10 were South Africans, one a Zimbabwean and the other a Malawian.

About a week ago, the two rappers trended again after AKA called on Burna Boy to apologise for his September tweets. This came as Mzansi learnt of Burna making the Africans Unite concert line-up. The event takes place at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on Sunday.

From responding to “threats” to asking for an apology, here are five tweets from AKA on the feud:

We must unite 

Act on your “threats”, Burna Boy 

You were wrong, apologise 

Let's make peace

MORE

'Demand apologies from your real enemy' - Burna Boy stands firm on xenophobia comments

Rapper AKA takes SA government to task
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Ntsiki Mazwai says Nathi Mthethwa has nothing on her - 'I can do a better job than you'

Poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai says she'd do a much better job than minister Nathi Mthethwa.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Analyst Jamie Mighti blasts AKA: If not for Burna Boy, you'd be over by now

Political analyst lambastes AKA, says he is politically illiterate and owes his success to Nigerian rapper Burna Boy.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Enhle Mbali: When waves hit, stay still as a rock and stagger through TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Demand apologies from your real enemy' - Burna Boy stands firm on xenophobia ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Artists call for Burna Boy concert boycott, suspension of Nathi Mthethwa TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Skeem Saam’s' Amanda Maku on losing weight, jobs and hope TshisaLIVE
  5. Lobola and a Makoti! Itu Khune set to marry Sphelele TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X