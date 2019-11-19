TshisaLIVE

HHP tombstone drama: Lerato rejects calls for crowdfunding

'Do you think this would have happened if I was in control?'

19 November 2019 - 13:16 By Kyle Zeeman
Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo died in October 2018.
Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo died in October 2018.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi has rejected calls for crowdfunding to erect a tombstone at her husband's grave, hitting back at suggestions she has neglected the site.

Lerato faced a barrage of questions this week after two of the rapper's friends visited his simple grave to take him a “blunt”.

The grave, covered with a basic concrete slab and bricks, caught the attention of many, who flooded Lerato's mentions with questions about the absence of a tombstone.

Some suggested she had neglected the rapper's grave after his death in October 2018, a claim she strongly denied.

She said all questions about the lack of a tombstone should be addressed to the family.

“Do you think I would let this kind of sh*t happen if it was in my control?! A stone fit for the king he is would have been erected same day!”

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to contact the family were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Lerato said it was not about money, but she wouldn't erect a stone in secret.

I will not erect a stone under some cloak and dagger vibe. I will erect the one he wanted and have it blessed accordingly, and have him lay like the king he is. And Modimo le Badimo willing I will do so,” Lerato wrote.

Fans even suggested a crowdfunding page to raise money to buy a tombstone.

This, too, was rejected by Lerato.

MORE

Lerato Sengadi and friends remember HHP a year after his death

"I didn't just lose a hero and mentor but a brother."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Lerato Sengadi celebrates HHP: 'I miss you deeply but today I celebrate'

'Less stress, more champagne' in memory of hip hop legend, HHP.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lerato Sengadi pours her heart out about patriarchy and abuse - 'My pain has been worth it'

Lerato Sengadi continues to share her journey and empowering women since she lost her husband, HHP in October last year.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Lerato Sengadi opens up about her wedding ring no longer fitting

Lerato Sengadi has shared a heartbreaking story to inspire other women.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Enhle Mbali: When waves hit, stay still as a rock and stagger through TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Demand apologies from your real enemy' - Burna Boy stands firm on xenophobia ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Artists call for Burna Boy concert boycott, suspension of Nathi Mthethwa TshisaLIVE
  4. Lobola and a Makoti! Itu Khune set to marry Sphelele TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Skeem Saam’s' Amanda Maku on losing weight, jobs and hope TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
X