'Idols SA' winner Luyolo Yiba plans to move to Joburg

19 November 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Luyolo Yiba is ready to take his music career to the next level.
Image: Gallo Images/Kamohelo Sekosana

Fresh from being crowned the winner of Idols SA season 15, Luyolo Yiba is ready to head to Joburg to further his music career.

The muso has a special connection with his hometown, King William's Town in the Eastern Cape, and streets there were packed on Sunday after his win.

In fact, residents braved the cold to watch the finale at a viewing location provided by the local ward committee.

Luyolo told YFM's Khutso Theledi that he would return to the town after Sunday's win, but planned to move to Joburg to take his music career to the next level.

Still, he is grateful for all the support he received back home.

“I thought of my family and my supporters, people who have supported me since day one. I know that some people only started voting for me in the finale, but I am still so grateful. I was just filled with gratitude and even now want to thank those who supported me.”

The star told TshisaLIVE he was prepared for years of hard work to make his dreams come true.

“I definitely still want to carry on with my music career as it is at the moment. I was performing before Idols SA, but I knew the competition would really kick-start my career in music. It is an amazing platform,” he said.

