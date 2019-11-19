SA's first Xitsonga drama Giyani: Land of Blood to end next week

After seven months of heating up screens, SA's first Xitsonga drama, Giyani: Land of Blood, is coming to an end.

The telenovela features Ndivhuwo Mutsila, Candy Tsa Mandebele and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

It is set in Giyani, Limpopo, and brings to life the conflict between two families locked in a bitter, decades-long squabble over a piece of fertile land and the banana plantation thereon.

The show ends on Tuesday, SABC2 told fans on Monday.

It will be replaced by another telenovela, Lithapo, in January.