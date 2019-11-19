TshisaLIVE

Sophie Ndaba: We've faced continual attacks on our marriage because the human devils just won't stop

19 November 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Sophie Ndaba and Max Lichaba recently celebrated two years of marriage.
Sophie Ndaba is grateful that she and her husband, Max Lichaba have stood tall in the face of challenges that have been thrown in their path. 

Sophie penned a heartfelt note on Instagram in celebration of her second wedding anniversary. 

In it, the veteran actress spoke about how she and Max have been tested on numerous occasions but have conquered. 

"Today we celebrate two years of our marriage. God is amazing. The devil tried everything!!! But mercy said no...today I'm alive thanking you Lord that we've survived it all through your mercy. Continual Attacks on our marriage because the human devils just wont stop and don't give up." 

Sophie revealed that she was also involved in a serious car crash a few days ago, but was grateful to have escaped with her life. 

"We cannot stop thanking you for showing those devils that you are God our Father Jehovah who saved my life again from a fatal accident yesterday. I walked out without a scratch." 

Sophie went on to pour her heart out about how much Max means to her. 

Today we celebrate 2 years of our marriage.💓😍 God is amazing. 🙌The devil tried everything!!! But mercy said No.... Today I'm alive thanking you Lord that we've survived it all through your mercy. Continual Attacks on our marriage because the human devils just wont stop and dont give up. Thank you Lord for keeping loving blessing us in The midst of it all. Today since before you Lord and witnesses we signed and agreed this is forever no matter what.!💓 we cannot stop thanking you for showing those devils that you are God our Father Jehovah who saved my life again from a fatal accident yesterday. I walked out without a scratch. You answer prayers of protection in advance ... because our miracle is you saved me and I walked out like Jesus would without a scratch!!!!. Today we celebrate our marriage and life. I pray in Jesus name that our God continues to show up and show those ever confident devils that my God our God has the last word. God of Abraham Jehovah jireh we thank you We love you We give you all the Glory and the honour. Jeremiah 29:11-13 I still and forever will stand.on your promise Lord💓 My husband I love you and Pray we continue to put God first in our marriage and remember we are nothing with God. I pray that we remember what love really is amazing & exciting and we both remember that ** I love you ** that we should never take it light ..it speaks leaps n bounds 💖 love you . You know after God you are my heartbeat my love... My life ...the father of our children. 💓💓💓 love you 😍

