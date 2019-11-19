Sophie Ndaba: We've faced continual attacks on our marriage because the human devils just won't stop
Sophie Ndaba is grateful that she and her husband, Max Lichaba have stood tall in the face of challenges that have been thrown in their path.
Sophie penned a heartfelt note on Instagram in celebration of her second wedding anniversary.
In it, the veteran actress spoke about how she and Max have been tested on numerous occasions but have conquered.
"Today we celebrate two years of our marriage. God is amazing. The devil tried everything!!! But mercy said no...today I'm alive thanking you Lord that we've survived it all through your mercy. Continual Attacks on our marriage because the human devils just wont stop and don't give up."
Sophie revealed that she was also involved in a serious car crash a few days ago, but was grateful to have escaped with her life.
"We cannot stop thanking you for showing those devils that you are God our Father Jehovah who saved my life again from a fatal accident yesterday. I walked out without a scratch."
Sophie went on to pour her heart out about how much Max means to her.
