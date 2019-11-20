TshisaLIVE

AKA and Shane Eagle ready to squash the beef

20 November 2019 - 07:26 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA and Shane Eagle have settled their differences.
AKA and Shane Eagle have settled their differences.
Image: AKA/ Shane Eagle Instagram

After trading shade on social media, it seems AKA and Shane Eagle are ready to bury the beef.

The pair got the streets hot under the collar with a spicy Twitter exchange last year, but it seemed to be water under the bridge when Shane rocked onto the TLs on Monday to announce that a pair of sneakers from AKA would be all it took for peace to prevail.

“Someone tell AKA to send me a pair of those Reeboks and we good. I'm a (size) UK 9,” he wrote.

AKA found the request hilarious and said he would “unblock” the rapper on Twitter.

Last year, AKA announced on the social media platform that his album, Touch My Blood, had reached gold status and he appreciated the struggles of the independent artist.

Shane soon shot a tweet that read: “FOH n*gga you been signed,”  accompanied by a lot of laughing-crying emojis.

Fans thought the tweet was aimed at the Supa Mega and it didn't take long for AKA to clap back.

The rapper replied to Shane, saying he had “created” him and Shane must watch how he talked to him.

“If you have a problem with me, please tell me. “FOH N*GGA?” ... Since when?” went the first reply.

AKA went on to explain why Shane had “hurt” him with his comment.

“The worst part is, I actually like you and what you're doing. Today you talk to me like this? Like I'm one of your f**king laatie friends? ..." the thread continued.

“I know it hurts because my album came out a week ago and has already gone gold, and yours has been out for nearly a year or something and is what? ... Here's some help. A reply. Something for you to hold on to. Good luck. I hope this helps your cause.”

AKA later deleted and apologised for his comments.

Shane responded on his track Gustavo, saying the rapper shouldn't feel threatened.

MORE

'I created you' - AKA takes shots at Shane Eagles after apparent 'diss'

AKA was "hurt" by Shane Eagle's tweet to him... so he took several shots at the youngin' but later felt bad...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Inside AKA and Priddy Ugly’s spicy exchange over unity in the industry

"This is the music business not crèche."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

AKA on Cassper stans always dragging him: 'It’s one of the reasons I'm still relevant and hot'

Lol! The joke's on you: AKA doesn't care what you say about him!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Artists call for Burna Boy concert boycott, suspension of Nathi Mthethwa TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Demand apologies from your real enemy' - Burna Boy stands firm on xenophobia ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Lobola and a Makoti! Itu Khune set to marry Sphelele TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali: When waves hit, stay still as a rock and stagger through TshisaLIVE
  5. Samthing Soweto apologises for 'horrible' Idols SA performance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Two people found dead on Durban's Suncoast Beach
Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
X