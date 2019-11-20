AKA and Shane Eagle ready to squash the beef

Last year, AKA announced on the social media platform that his album, Touch My Blood, had reached gold status and he appreciated the struggles of the independent artist.

Shane soon shot a tweet that read: “FOH n*gga you been signed,” accompanied by a lot of laughing-crying emojis.

Fans thought the tweet was aimed at the Supa Mega and it didn't take long for AKA to clap back.

The rapper replied to Shane, saying he had “created” him and Shane must watch how he talked to him.

“If you have a problem with me, please tell me. “FOH N*GGA?” ... Since when?” went the first reply.

AKA went on to explain why Shane had “hurt” him with his comment.

“The worst part is, I actually like you and what you're doing. Today you talk to me like this? Like I'm one of your f**king laatie friends? ..." the thread continued.

“I know it hurts because my album came out a week ago and has already gone gold, and yours has been out for nearly a year or something and is what? ... Here's some help. A reply. Something for you to hold on to. Good luck. I hope this helps your cause.”

AKA later deleted and apologised for his comments.

Shane responded on his track Gustavo, saying the rapper shouldn't feel threatened.