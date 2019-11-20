Emtee: Ladies, pocket-watching us is not cute, earn your sh*t

Rapper Emtee has never been shy to jump on Twitter and tweet his mind and he grabbed the mic again on Tuesday with a message for all the ladies out there.

The Pearl Thusi hitmaker warned women not to be dependent on men and their pockets, and instead earn their own coins.

Responding to a tweet about financial literacy and women thinking you are rich when you drive a fancy car, Emtee sarcastically asked, “where the e-wallet h*es at”?

He then went in hard, telling women to stop looking at their man for help.

“Ladies, pocket-watching us as men is not cute. Earn your shit,” he wrote.