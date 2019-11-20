Grab your dictionary! Wallet is back on 'Skeem Saam' and the streets can’t deal
It's still a month and a bit until Christmas, but Skeem Saam fans were given a gift on Tuesday night when Wallet made his return to the soapie, Shakespearean poems and all!
The former actor is never shy to boast about his world travels and had Turfloop on edge when he jumped on a rock and started reciting a poem like a pastor during a sermon.
It was a lot!
It was also deeper than Khune's DMs.
While the people around the rock must have thought ntate was going nuts, social media was flooded with comments and memes about Wallet's poem.
Many were rushing for the dictionary to try to understand the big words, while others were just glad to have him back.
Yall are happy that #ntate wallet is back, are you goner understand him once he start talking?????— Martin Koena 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@martin_koena) November 19, 2019
#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/loKkA6adWj
For a moment the I taught Ntate Wallet was going to find a body in those rocks 😣😣#SkeemSaam— lebogang malebe (@malebe_lebogang) November 19, 2019
Soon as i saw Ntate Wallet climbing on those Rocks i knew i had to run to my room and quickly fetch my dictionary#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/yhBLnCLgzD— IzyTiller (@izytiller1) November 19, 2019
When Wallet speaks dictionaries lose they sleep...no slaap🐯😊 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/qafBPnsJ4R— Malum'Jobe (@Siphiwe38695944) November 19, 2019
#SkeemSaam Wallet’s English and his British accent were really missed. I like that even when he is angry his English stays with him. Unlike rona, when we are upset English also becomes upset and it flies out the window and leaves us to resort to our own languages. 😂😂😂— KeabetsweM (@KeaPosh) November 19, 2019
#Ntate Wallet, it's about time new vocab on its way, Shakespeare wabanjani #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/8JppSl1SX6— Shabba (@shabalala_Spha) November 19, 2019
Dear #SkeemSaam please lets Wallets do his poems myb twice a week or frequently like before or i should start by writing petition 😭 pic.twitter.com/9NPryHqIag— Celumusa Gumede (@gumede_celumusa) November 19, 2019
Ntate Wallet is baaaaaaccccckkkkkk#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/GkLsTt80op— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) November 19, 2019