Grab your dictionary! Wallet is back on 'Skeem Saam' and the streets can’t deal

20 November 2019 - 10:12 By Kyle Zeeman
Molefi Monaisa plays Wallet in 'Skeem Saam'.
Molefi Monaisa plays Wallet in 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

It's still a month and a bit until Christmas, but Skeem Saam fans were given a gift on Tuesday night when Wallet made his return to the soapie, Shakespearean poems and all!

The former actor is never shy to boast about his world travels and had Turfloop on edge when he jumped on a rock and started reciting a poem like a pastor during a sermon.

It was a lot!

It was also deeper than Khune's DMs.

While the people around the rock must have thought ntate was going nuts, social media was flooded with comments and memes about Wallet's poem.

Many were rushing for the dictionary to try to understand the big words, while others were just glad to have him back.

