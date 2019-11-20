TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Paxton on dropping out of school & joining the 'yanos wave

20 November 2019 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Paxton has always pushed the envelope when it comes to music.
Paxton has always pushed the envelope when it comes to music.
Image: Via Paxton's Instagram

It's nearly Dezemba and Paxton is riding that 'yanos wave, releasing a single that is set to heat up summer.

The star recently dropped her single No Distractions, an upbeat amapiano track with hit producer Dr Moruti.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Paxton said she wanted to do something different and headed to Soshanguve to record in Moruti studio.

LISTEN TO WHAT THE RAISING STAR HAD TO SAY: 

“I've always wanted to be a diverse artist. I don't like being boxed or categorised. There are always elements of pop in my music. I actually don't know what genre this is because it's faster than amapiano and slower than house. It is a mix of everything.”

The star has been in high demand since she won Idols SA in 2017, and revealed how her hectic schedule saw her drop out of school.

She said  she plans to go back to  complete her studies when things slow down a bit.

“When you are in high demand, it is so crazy. That is why I decided to finish my debut album first, focus on my music, see where it goes and then try the school lane. I knew it was going to be too hectic and I want to be able to put my focus on my music so  I can put the best music out there."

She tried tutoring and going to classes late last year, but it got too much for the star.

“I actually started late last year. I tried the tutoring, I tried going to classes. Literally, it didn't work out. The teachers were so accommodating but it really affected my work, so I was 'like I need to take a break'.”

The star jetted off to Los Angeles in March to attend the prestigious Musexpo, a platform that helped launch the international careers of superstars like Katy Perry and Jessie J.

The expo opened doors for her and she is currently negotiating a massive international deal.

Although she was shy to spill tea on the deets before everything was signed, Paxton said the deal would see her connect with markets in America and Europe.

Here's why 'Idols SA’s' Yanga Sobetwa won’t write matric this year

The 'Idols SA' winner slammed claims that she regretted not writing matric this year and was depressed
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Paxton Fielies is 'grateful' for support from fans after she got scammed

A generous supporter offered to pay for renovations for free
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Paxton on international plans & possibly moving overseas

"From the beginning I have made it my goal to break through on the international stage. That has been my focus and the more that time goes by I feel ...
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Artists call for Burna Boy concert boycott, suspension of Nathi Mthethwa TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Demand apologies from your real enemy' - Burna Boy stands firm on xenophobia ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Lobola and a Makoti! Itu Khune set to marry Sphelele TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali: When waves hit, stay still as a rock and stagger through TshisaLIVE
  5. Samthing Soweto apologises for 'horrible' Idols SA performance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Two people found dead on Durban's Suncoast Beach
Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
X