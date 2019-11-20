LISTEN | Paxton on dropping out of school & joining the 'yanos wave

“I've always wanted to be a diverse artist. I don't like being boxed or categorised. There are always elements of pop in my music. I actually don't know what genre this is because it's faster than amapiano and slower than house. It is a mix of everything.”

The star has been in high demand since she won Idols SA in 2017, and revealed how her hectic schedule saw her drop out of school.

She said she plans to go back to complete her studies when things slow down a bit.

“When you are in high demand, it is so crazy. That is why I decided to finish my debut album first, focus on my music, see where it goes and then try the school lane. I knew it was going to be too hectic and I want to be able to put my focus on my music so I can put the best music out there."

She tried tutoring and going to classes late last year, but it got too much for the star.

“I actually started late last year. I tried the tutoring, I tried going to classes. Literally, it didn't work out. The teachers were so accommodating but it really affected my work, so I was 'like I need to take a break'.”

The star jetted off to Los Angeles in March to attend the prestigious Musexpo, a platform that helped launch the international careers of superstars like Katy Perry and Jessie J.

The expo opened doors for her and she is currently negotiating a massive international deal.

Although she was shy to spill tea on the deets before everything was signed, Paxton said the deal would see her connect with markets in America and Europe.