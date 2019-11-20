TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai accused of shading Bonang's intelligence

20 November 2019
Fans thought that Ntsiki Mazwai was throwing shade at Bonang's intelligence.
Social media was once again in flames this week after outspoken musician Ntsiki Mazwai was accused of shading Bonang's intelligence.

The star sparked fierce debate on Tuesday when she tweeted that she would like to see Bonang appear on a current affairs show to be asked some “serious questions”.

She added spice by suggesting that Bonang should not be given the questions she would be asked before the interview.

“They mustn't give her the questions prior to go research ... and she mustn't be shy about not knowing things. Just be herself and throw in her political social commentary,” Ntsiki tweeted.

Her comments were seen by many as an attempt to undermine Bonang's intelligence and “embarrass” her.

Ntsiki denied this, saying that she was not being judgmental. Instead she is interested in hearing Bonang's take on current affairs.

She predicted that B would “say unbelievable things” and said her fun personality would make the interview engaging.

It is not the first time Ntsiki has “shaded” Bonang and fans were quick to claim that she is “obsessed” with B.

Ntsiki said that she spoke about everyone, but she only got heat when she mentioned Bonang.

