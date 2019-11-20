Ntsiki Mazwai accused of shading Bonang's intelligence

She added spice by suggesting that Bonang should not be given the questions she would be asked before the interview.

“They mustn't give her the questions prior to go research ... and she mustn't be shy about not knowing things. Just be herself and throw in her political social commentary,” Ntsiki tweeted.

Her comments were seen by many as an attempt to undermine Bonang's intelligence and “embarrass” her.

Ntsiki denied this, saying that she was not being judgmental. Instead she is interested in hearing Bonang's take on current affairs.