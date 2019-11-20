Qwabe twins to drop DJ Tira collab next week

TshisaLIVE

The twins have been working with DJ Tira.
Image: DJ Tira's Instagram

Now that Idols SA is done and dusted, Viggy and Virginia Qwabe have stepped in to fill the void. They are releasing a collab with DJ Tira next week.

The track, which will no doubt be a Dezemba dance floor filler, was announced on Tuesday and shared by the twins' Instagram fan account. It is titled Hamba.

The song focuses on a dispute between the twins' management and DJ Tira.

Tira took the twins under his wing after they left Idols SA last month, taking them to gigs and recording songs with them.

However, the twins' manager, Kim Coppen, told TshisaLIVE that the sisters needed to approach Think Entertainment to negotiate their release if they wanted Tira to represent them.

Gallo Records also confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the twins are still under contract with them and they had reached out to Tira to discuss the upcoming collab.

“We have contacted DJ Tira outlining our position that the twins are already signed and that Gallo would be open to having a discussion with them on the way forward. We have not yet had a response. The twins have also not been in touch with Gallo to discuss this or for further clarity about the recording contracts they have already signed,” Gallo Records' Rob Cowling said in a statement.

Tira told Daily Sun he was just helping the twins and that recording with them did not mean he wanted to sign or manage them.

“I'm merely assisting them to kick-start their music careers. I wouldn't want to see local talent going to waste. I took them to AKA's events for a public appearance. They did that for free and their fans were happy to see them.

