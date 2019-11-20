Yanga Chief laughs off 'fashion flop'

Yanga Chief has laughed off hate from trolls who dragged him for wearing a “crop top” in a recent social media post.

The star caught some serious flak after he posted a picture of himself at home sporting a T-shirt that looked several sizes too small.

You know, kind of like what happens when you buy a brand at China Mall and it shrinks in the wash.

The outfit exposed his stomach and underwear, and had the comments section buzzing with reaction.