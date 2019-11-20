Yanga Chief laughs off 'fashion flop'
Yanga Chief has laughed off hate from trolls who dragged him for wearing a “crop top” in a recent social media post.
The star caught some serious flak after he posted a picture of himself at home sporting a T-shirt that looked several sizes too small.
You know, kind of like what happens when you buy a brand at China Mall and it shrinks in the wash.
The outfit exposed his stomach and underwear, and had the comments section buzzing with reaction.
“Ushaya icrop top boyzen,” wrote one follower. “Manje icrop top, ntwana?” added another.
Even rapper Reason got in on the action, saying: “Hayi mfana. You are much braver than me.”
Yanga laughed off the says and later told YFM's Scoop Makhathini that he was feeling himself when the snap was taken.
“I was on my Lenny Kravitz and people were just going in ... I was in my house, who cares?”
Yanga said hip-hop fashionista Riky Rick had given the look a thumbs-up.
Still, he is hesitant to wear the outfit outside home.
“I don't know about rocking it live. I am surrounded by a lot of people. I don't want to feel some kind of way, people rubbing up on my ribs,” he said to laughter.
The muso hinted at future “crazy” merchandise, like the outfit he was sporting in the snap.
People be waiting like ...