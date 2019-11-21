TshisaLIVE

Fans stan over Bahumi Mhlongo in Lebo Mathosa biopic

21 November 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Bahumi Mhlongo plays the role of a young Lebo Mathosa in 'Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story'.
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

After lighting up screens with her debut in Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story last week, Bahumi Mhlongo has continued to slay her portrayal of the veteran singer.

Bahumi plays a young Lebo in the biopic and has impressed viewers.

The actress has brought Lebo's trademark no-nonsense attitude and street style to life in ways many did not think possible.

The star was criticised when it was announced she had joined the cast, with many saying she got the gig because she is Somizi's daughter.

She hit back at the criticism, as did the Idols SA judge.

“Listen! Never ever question why you get certain opportunities in life. You deserve everything and you must take anything and everything they said you would never have. f**k the haters. It's not your fault that you're my daughter,” Somizi wrote on social media.

It seems the drama is now water under the bridge, with fans flooding social media TLs on Wednesday night to stan over Bahumi.

Some even called for her to take over the role of the older Lebo from KB Motsilanyane.

TshisaLIVE
