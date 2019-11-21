Nadia Nakai wins her first major music award
Cassper scooped two awards
Nadia Nakai is on cloud nine, after winning her first major music award.
The star walked away with the Best Female award at the SA Hip-Hop Awards in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.
In her acceptance speech, Nadia said people kept asking when she would drop an album and now that she has, they can see how good it is.
“B*tch, I got a motherf*cken album and it's dope. Thank you guys so much. I want to thank my best friend, to God and all those who believed in me. Thank you guys so much. I finally have one!” she screamed.
She also took to Instagram to thank those who voted for her.
“Guys, I won! Finally! Thank you for voting for me!”
I finally won! Thank you guys for making this happen!!!! Love you! ❤️ you’ve made me soooo happy! #SAHHA2019 pic.twitter.com/fMhq8QZk6U— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) November 20, 2019
Nadia's boss, rapper Cassper Nyovest, was also a big winner at the awards.
The Tito Mboweni hitmaker walked away with the Promoter of the Year and Hustler of the Year awards.
But he was perhaps more excited by Nadia's win, as were many on social media. They poured onto TLs to share messages of love for the star and made her name trend.
NADIA WON TONIGHT!!! YOU MOTHER FUCKERS CAN NEVER TELL ME NOTHING!!! I AM CELEBRATING FOR THE NEXT 2 YEARS!!! TSEK!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) November 21, 2019
"...and all this awards I gatta stack em..." - @Nadia_nakai *Money Back pic.twitter.com/tg6GfA8Mm0— Tshepo (@TallTee6) November 21, 2019
After all the hard work finally the rap queen wins best female of the year @Nadia_nakai @Bragga_Brigade@SAfrican_HipHop pic.twitter.com/weGWDIgxg2— Gifted_Hustla (@theboygifted12) November 20, 2019
@Nadia_nakai Best Female of the year😍😍👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥😍finally made it BrrrrrAGggaaa🏃♂️#SAHHA pic.twitter.com/0eyJNxBSKm— Kgothatso FABREGAS (@KgothatsoFABRE3) November 20, 2019
Big win for @Nadia_nakai— Brian Nel™ (@nel17brian) November 20, 2019
She bags the Female of the Year award #SAHHA2019 pic.twitter.com/PCazmjvgvy
Well deserved!! Congrats mama 🎉❤️👏 @Nadia_nakai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/puAjtdnctN— Zokhanyo_ (@queen_shandis) November 20, 2019
Congratulations to my homie @Nadia_nakai on your best female hip hop award #SAHHA2019. You deserve it pic.twitter.com/Dt4EZnsaxk— Qhawekazi 👑👑🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@Lubahdiva) November 21, 2019
BEST FEMALE 🥇 - @Nadia_nakai#SAHHA2019 pic.twitter.com/CZ0BRf5dFW— STREAMTV (@StreamTVZA) November 21, 2019