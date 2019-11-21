TshisaLIVE

Nadia Nakai wins her first major music award

Cassper scooped two awards

21 November 2019 - 08:54 By Kyle Zeeman
Nadia Nakai won the Best Female award.
Nadia Nakai won the Best Female award.
Image: Nadia Nakai Instagram

Nadia Nakai is on cloud nine, after winning her first major music award.

The star walked away with the Best Female award at the SA Hip-Hop Awards in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

In her acceptance speech, Nadia said people kept asking when she would drop an album and now that she has, they can see how good it is.

“B*tch, I got a motherf*cken album and it's dope. Thank you guys so much. I want to thank my best friend, to God and all those who believed in me. Thank you guys so much. I finally have one!” she screamed.

She also took to Instagram to thank those who voted for her.

“Guys, I won! Finally! Thank you for voting for me!”

Nadia's boss, rapper Cassper Nyovest, was also a big winner at the awards.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker walked away with the Promoter of the Year and Hustler of the Year awards.

But he was perhaps more excited by Nadia's win, as were many on social media. They poured onto TLs to share messages of love for the star and made her name trend.

MORE

Peace, positivity and prayer: Nadia Nakai has found her happy place

Nadia Nakai says she is more at peace than she has ever been before.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Whoa! Nadia Nakai shows off her wig collection and here’s what we think of each

Yo! Nadia Nakai's wig collection is poppin'.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Nadia Nakai: 'I'm tired of being taken for granted'

Nadia isn't taken no s*** from nobody!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Burna Boy's SA shows cancelled amid outcry TshisaLIVE
  2. Khune breaks his silence on pregnancy rumours: It's a big step, but I'm ready TshisaLIVE
  3. Artists call for Burna Boy concert boycott, suspension of Nathi Mthethwa TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Demand apologies from your real enemy' - Burna Boy stands firm on xenophobia ... TshisaLIVE
  5. HHP tombstone drama: Lerato rejects calls for crowdfunding TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Family takes 'body' to Old Mutual office to demand payment
X