Nadia Nakai wins her first major music award

Nadia Nakai is on cloud nine, after winning her first major music award.

The star walked away with the Best Female award at the SA Hip-Hop Awards in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

In her acceptance speech, Nadia said people kept asking when she would drop an album and now that she has, they can see how good it is.

“B*tch, I got a motherf*cken album and it's dope. Thank you guys so much. I want to thank my best friend, to God and all those who believed in me. Thank you guys so much. I finally have one!” she screamed.

She also took to Instagram to thank those who voted for her.

“Guys, I won! Finally! Thank you for voting for me!”